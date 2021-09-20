What Makes a Good Chief Financial Officer in the Biotech Industry?

A chief financial officer in the life sciences needs to develop their skills beyond technical expertise. Catherine Moukheibir shares her advice for CFOs in biotech drawing from her experience being one and hiring people for that position.

Catherine Moukheibir’s career in biotech spans two decades. She has been a chief financial officer (CFO) twice, and has overseen the hiring of CFOs numerous times in her capacity as a chief executive officer (CEO), board member, and chair of the audit committee in numerous life sciences companies.

Her most recent executive role was as CEO and chair of the French biotech MedDay Pharmaceuticals, while her most memorable experience as a CFO was at Belgium’s Movetis, where she oversaw the company’s listing on Euronext and acquisition by Shire in 2010. Currently, she serves on the board of directors of Asceneuron, Biotalys, CMR Surgical, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, DNA Script, and Orphazyme.

In your experience, how do the roles of CFO and CEO compare?

As in any position, if you’ve done the job yourself,