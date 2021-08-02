For Members

The Path to Becoming a Chief Medical Officer in the Biotech Industry

By
02/08/2021 - 6 minutes

Life science researchers with an entrepreneurship inclination are often attracted to leadership positions with a focus on medical science. Daniel Chung shares his journey to becoming the Chief Medical Officer of the biotech startup SparingVision. 

Within a biotech company, a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) typically oversees and sets the company’s strategy and direction regarding the clinical development of its drug candidates, diagnostics, or other medical technologies. The paths leading to this position within a biotech’s management team can be varied, but typically start with an academic career as a physician or medical researcher. 

Daniel Chung followed a similar path to become the CMO of SparingVision, a French company developing gene therapies for eye disease. He trained as a pediatric ophthalmologist and later joined a gene therapy research group at the University of Pennsylvania. Their research resulted in the creation of a spinout company, Spark Therapeutics, where Chung was in charge of the global medical strategy for ophthalmology, overseeing the development of Luxturna, the first gene therapy to be approved in the US.

This content is available exclusively to our paying members.

Our members receive the following benefits:

  • Unlock premium articles
  • Download our industry reports
  • Remove all banner ads
  • Access 1,500+ archived posts
  • Support our independent media
Join Now
Already a member? Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!

You might also be interested in the following:

More from Labiotech

Support Us

Become a Member

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology