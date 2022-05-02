Chief Business Officers: Shedding Light on Biotech’s Dealmakers

In addition to helping patients, biotech companies need to focus on the commercial potential of their work. Stephanie Bewick at Destiny Pharma outlines her experiences of how a Chief Business Officer maximizes their company’s commercial appeal and lands deals in the biotech industry.

Stephanie Bewick began her career as an academic researcher before spending more than two decades in business development. She has occupied senior positions in biotech companies such as Summit Therapeutics as well as mid-sized pharma firms such as Mayne Pharma. In this time, she has negotiated and closed transactions ranging from the early research phase to late-stage clinical development.

In 2021, Bewick became the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Destiny Pharma, a UK biotech focusing on novel medicines for infectious diseases.

What led you to take up the role of CBO?

Becoming a CBO is something that happens after a long time of being in business development. I came out of academia after my PhD, which I think a lot of people do.