For Members

Transitioning from Academia to Chief Scientific Officer in the Biotech Industry

By
24/01/2022 - 5 minutes

Academics with a drive to turn their research into commercial products often end up in the position of Chief Scientific Officer at a biotech company. Kees Melief shares his own personal experience transitioning from academia to industry.

After his retirement as an academic researcher at Leiden University, Cornelis ‘Kees’ Melief founded and became the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of ISA Pharmaceuticals in 2004. This Dutch biotech company develops therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, including Covid-19. 

Melief, who has received several awards for his discoveries and lifetime contribution to cancer immunology, got into immunology almost by chance, through a student project. After building a career in academia, he decided to delve into the startup world and confronted the transition of becoming a CSO.

What were the main differences you noticed between academia and a CSO position?

The Chief Scientific Officer basically is still very much close to academic work because the CSO has to weigh different concepts against each other;

This content is available exclusively to our paying members.

Our members receive the following benefits:

  • Unlock premium articles
  • Download our industry reports
  • Remove all banner ads
  • Access 1,500+ archived posts
  • Support our independent media
Join Now
Already a member? Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!

You might also be interested in the following:

More from Labiotech

Support Us

Become a Member

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology