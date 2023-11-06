The biggest private biotech investments in October 2023

The companies Aiolos Bio, MapLight Therapeutics and Agomab Therapeutics bagged the biggest biotech investments in October 2023. Around the world, biomaterials, central nervous system and musculoskeletal disorder players attracted the most investor interest.

October 2023 saw a lot of fundraising taking place both in and out of healthcare in the U.S. and Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region lagged behind last month, with only a few major private funding rounds taking place within its biotech sector.

In this article, we’ve gathered the necessary data on the biggest biotech investments that went to private companies around the world in October. The fundraising companies have been split into healthcare and industrial biotechnology-focused verticals.

Healthcare investments in October 2023

The U.S.’ top private biotech healthcare investment went to Aiolos Bio, which launched with a $245 million Series A funding round to advance its lead drug candidate for asthma into a phase 2 clinical trial.

In Europe, the top biotech healthcare investment round went to Belgian company Agomab Therapeutics. The firm’s $100 million Series C round will be used to support its phase 2 trial for fibrostenosing Crohn’s disease, as well as to advance its fibrosis-focused pipeline.

The Chinese company Atom Bioscience topped the healthcare biotech investment list in the Asia-Pacific region, with an $83 million Series D round. The company is using the proceeds to complete global pivotal trials of its drug candidate for chronic gout.

Other life sciences investments in October 2023

Outside of the healthcare sector, many biotech companies in the U.S. and Europe raised big investments to advance technology such as biomaterials and food. However, there were no major funding rounds outside of healthcare in the Asia-pacific region.

In this space, the U.S.’ biggest investment round went to BlueNalu, which bagged $33.5 million in a Series B round. With the funding, the company will continue to scale growth toward providing sustainable, cell-cultured seafood.

Meanwhile, Automata raised the biggest round outside of healthcare in Europe in October. The U.K.-based firm bagged $40 million in private equity for its robotic automation solutions for life sciences labs.

November’s highlights

November has already kicked off with two major funding rounds for the companies Gate Bioscience and Terremoto Biosciences.

Gate Bioscience exited stealth with a $60 million Series A funding round to create a new class of medicines called molecular gates, while small molecule drug discovery firm Terremoto Biosciences raised $175 million in Series B financing to advance its platform and support the progress of multiple in-house discovery and development programs targeting diseases of high unmet medical need.