How to Hire and Retain Talent in the Biotech Industry

Hiring is a big challenge for biotech companies; life sciences recruitment experts share their strategies for attracting and retaining talent in the biotech industry.

The big obstacle for life sciences recruiters is that companies in this industry generally require highly qualified candidates with very specific skills.

“As every company is very specialized in what they do, you don’t have a large scope of profiles you can consider,” says Pierre Verchere, a recruiter specialized in life sciences at the firm Approach People Recruitment.

To make matters worse, people with the right qualifications will typically already be employed. “It’s an industry where if someone is an expert in what they do, they will always have opportunities,” Verchere explains.

“You don’t look at the market to find the unemployed people to fill positions. Usually people are already employed, so they have to resign and move from one company to another. They’re not always looking actively.”

Talent can be essential to the success of a company in the biotech industry, helping sustain its growth and achieve its goals. In order to access the right talent, biotech companies need to devise a recruitment strategy that fits their size and particular needs.

Finding the right candidate

The recruitment strategy of a biotech company will typically depend on its size and growth stage.