How are R&D Tax Incentives shaping Australia’s biotech future?

Research and development (R&D) stands as a cornerstone for driving innovation, particularly within the biotech industry. The pivotal role of R&D extends beyond immediate commercial implications and encompasses a broader spectrum of societal and economic benefits. R&D represents significant expense, and if big companies can afford the risk, it may not be the case for smaller entities. Perhaps Australia has found the answer to keep R&D expenses going in the right direction: R&D Tax Incentives (RDTI).

Overview of Australia’s biotech landscape

The biotech industry in Australia is represented by a wide range of companies, with a remarkable feature being the prevalence of small enterprises. According to a Deloitte report commissioned by AusBiotech Ltd., there are over 1,400 companies in the Australian biotech landscape, and 80% are medium to small businesses, signifying the important presence of these agile entities within the biotech ecosystem.

These small structures have played an essential role in driving innovation, accounting for a substantial portion of the industry’s R&D expenditure. Still, according to the Deloitte report, these smaller entities contribute to approximately 15% of the total R&D spending in the biotech sector, underscoring their significant contribution to innovation and technological advancement.

Between 2017 and 2022, there has been a notable upswing in the number of companies operating within various sectors of biotechnology. Biotech companies have gone from 800 to more than 1,400 within 5 years. This surge in company numbers not only highlights the sector’s attractiveness but also points toward a burgeoning ecosystem fostering innovation and diversity. How do we explain this growth?

What are the mechanisms behind Australia’s R&D Tax Incentives?

The R&D Tax Incentives (RDTI) has emerged as a driving force behind Australia’s biotech landscape. This incentive has been a catalyst for fostering groundbreaking advancements, primarily witnessed through its profound impact on R&D expenditure.

Since its implementation, the RDTI has steered a significant surge in R&D spending within the biotech sector. Incentives were initially introduced in 1985 as an R&D tax concession. This initiative has beenhighly successful since the R&D expenditures went from an initial $1.5 billion to $4.2 billion in the span of ten years after implementation. This model was then replaced by the RDTI in 2011, which is now the main initiative used by the Australian government. The RDTI consists of a tax offset determined by the turnover of the company.

R&D Tax Incentives as a safety for smaller biotechs

Big companies might not suffer too much from a lack of R&D incentives since their turnover constitutes a sufficient guarantee on its own. However, the situation is different when it comes to smaller entities. Every decision can make a true change in the company’s future where bigger corporations build on their solid foundations.

Smaller biotech companies, constituting a significant portion of the industry, heavily depend on R&D incentives like the RDTI to foster innovation. These entities operate in the pre-market stages, investing extensively in R&D to develop innovative solutions. The RDTI serves as a critical financial stimulus for these companies, enabling them to allocate resources to crucial research endeavors that drive their growth and eventual market presence with limited risk.

For emerging biotech companies, the absence of R&D incentives like the RDTI poses a substantial risk to their viability and market entry. The financial burden of conducting extensive research, clinical trials, and product development without such incentives could impede their progress, limiting their ability to introduce innovative products or therapies to the market.

The report commissioned by AusBiotech Ltd. studies the case of Telix Pharmaceuticals, a company focusing on targeted precision radiation on cancer cells. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the RDTI was Telix’s main source of revenue. Their technology received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in December 2021, and the first patient was dosed in 2022. The first steps are essential and RDTI allows companies such as Telix to invest in R&D at early stages.

Another case study provided by the report focuses on SpeeDx, a diagnostics company relying on DNA and RNA analysis. The company was awarded with the Prime Minister’s Prize for innovation in 2022, thanks to its diagnostic technologies. Over the years, SpeeDx benefited from over $20 million through the RDTI, allowing them to become a driving force for R&D in Australia’s biotech industry, but also on a larger scale.

R&D Tax Incentives’ role in Australia’s economy as a whole

One of the most striking impacts of the RDTI lies in its contribution to Australia’s economic growth. The support extended to R&D activities through this incentive has been a catalyst for substantial economic expansion. Between 2011 and 2021, this initiative generated an estimated $9.1 billion in increased gross domestic product (GDP) on a total $277 billion growth for the country. This significant boost in economic output underscores the effect of the RDTI on the overall financial landscape of Australia.

Furthermore, RDTI’s influence extends beyond economic figures, it has also fostered employment opportunities across various industries. The support for R&D activities has not only strengthened economic activity but has also led to the creation of approximately 3,455 full-time-equivalent jobs.