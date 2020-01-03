Update: CARB-X Grants Antabio Additional €4M to Develop Cystic Fibrosis Antibiotic

Update (03/01/2020): The global non-profit partnership CARB-X has awarded Antabio €4M ($4.4M) as a second grant installment funding development of a novel antibiotic for use against Pseudomonas infections in patients with cystic fibrosis.

This is the second installment of a grant worth up to €7.6M awarded to Antabio in 2017. The French biotech was awarded the €4M payment after it generated an antibiotic candidate for preclinical development. This installment will cover a part of the drug’s preclinical development costs.

Published 25/07/2017:

CARB-X has awarded $8.9M (€7.6M) to Antabio for the development of a new antibiotic against resistant Pseudomonas infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

Antabio is a French company developing new antibiotics to fight the rapidly growing crisis of antimicrobial resistance. The biotech has now received an award that will support the development of its lead compound until the completion of phase I trials.

CARB-X will provide Antabio with $2.8M (€2.4M) immediately, with the option to raise it up to $8.9M (€7.6M) as the company achieves various milestones. The candidate is a small molecule against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, the most common in patients at risk due to cystic fibrosis. Specifically, it targets the LasB elastase virulence factor of P. aeruginosa, which is responsible for the bacteria’s ability to evade the immune system.

On top of non-dilutive funding, Antabio will benefit from free preclinical and consulting services from CARB-X partners. Funded by the US BARDA and the UK’s Wellcome Trust, CARB-X aims at accelerating research that helps fight antibiotic resistance, with a budget of $450M (€386M) that will support the development of multiple products from 2017 to 2021.

Image via Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock