Five universities in Canada to build a career in biotech in 2024

The Canadian biotechnology industry counts around 12,000 biotech organizations that employ over 200,000 people and the number is growing year-on-year. Indeed, it is expected that 65,000 new jobs within the industry will be created by 2029. With such growth, Canada is going to need a skilled workforce in the future. Thankfully, Canada is also home to top universities offering biotechnology-related programs to gain the necessary skills in biotech.

While all biotech subsectors are well-represented in the Canadian ecosystem, 54% of companies operate in the bio-health sector. Among these companies, almost 70% engage in research and development (R&D), so there truly is an opportunity in Canada to build a career in the industry for students with a strong scientific background and the set of skills required in biotech. If you don’t have these skills yet, here are five universities in Canada that will train you to build a career in biotechnology.

McGill University

McGill University, located in Montreal, Quebec, is one of Canada’s premier institutions for biotechnology. Established in 1821, McGill consistently ranks among the top universities globally, recognized for its academic programs and high research output, particularly in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology.

McGill University offers a Master of applied science in biotechnology, which is a non-thesis course designed to provide comprehensive training in cell and molecular biology, protein biochemistry, and bioinformatics. This program also incorporates essential business and management aspects of biotechnology, preparing students for diverse roles in the biotech industry. The curriculum is course- and laboratory-based, with hands-on training and a mandatory internship, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped with practical skills and industry experience​​.

McGill University has strong ties with Canada’s biotech industry and numerous partnerships that benefit both students and the faculty. The university collaborates with various industry players, ranging from multinational corporations to innovative start-ups. For instance, the Stem Cell Network awarded $500,000 for the collaboration between Aspect Biosystems, McGill University, and another institution on our list, the University of British Columbia. This collaboration is focused on creating a 3D bioprinted, insulin-producing pancreatic tissue therapeutic for type 1 diabetes.

University of Alberta

Established in 1908, the University of Alberta is also consistently ranked among the top universities in Canada and globally for biotechnology. It is located in Edmonton, Alberta.

The University of Alberta offers a Master of Science with a specialization in microbiology and biotechnology, in the Department of Biological Sciences. This program focuses on providing students with a deep understanding of microbiology and biotechnology, combining coursework with research opportunities. The curriculum includes advanced topics in molecular biology, genetic engineering, and bioinformatics, with a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Students in this program benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, including laboratories equipped for digital image processing, molecular biology, fermentation, and DNA synthesis and sequencing. The program includes a significant research component for graduates to be well-prepared for both academic and industry roles​.

The University of Alberta has established numerous biotech industry partnerships in Canada and beyond that add to its biotechnology programs. These collaborations involve a range of local, national, and international partners, including leading biopharmas such as Merck, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer. These partnerships provide students with opportunities for internships, cooperative education (co-op) placements, and collaborative research projects, bridging the gap between academic training and practical industry experience.

Another noteworthy collaboration is with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), focusing on research areas such as nanotechnology and membrane-bound receptors associated with neurological disorders​.

University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia (UBC), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, is one of Canada’s top research universities.

UBC offers an Honours Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology program in partnership with the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). This program combines academic coursework at UBC with practical, hands-on laboratory training at BCIT. The program spans five years and includes co-op work terms, providing students with industry experience. Students spend the first year at UBC, two years at BCIT, and then return to UBC for the final two years of study, which are more focused on industry experience​​. The program’s curriculum covers a wide range of key topics in the biotech industry: microbiology, immunology, virology, cell biology, and bioinformatics to name a few.

The program aims to allow students to gain proficiency in advanced biotechnological techniques such as CRISPR gene editing, and next-generation DNA sequencing. The program also covers sometimes overlooked aspects of industry training, business communications, accounting, and marketing​​.

UBC also offers a Master of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. This program is research-intensive and prepares students for careers more oriented towards academia. The curriculum includes advanced coursework in molecular biology, bioinformatics, and genetic engineering, along with significant laboratory research​​.

UBC has strong connections in the biotechnology industry, fostering partnerships that enhance research and provide students with practical experience. Notable industry partners include STEMCELL Technologies, among others​​. UBC has also seen successful spin-off companies with for instance Acuitas Therapeutics which collaborated with Pfizer on its COVID vaccine, and AbCellera which started in the Canadian University in 2012, and is now partnering with Eli Lilly.

In addition to these partnerships, the School of Biomedical Engineering at UBC, created in 2017, focuses on convergent research and education. This school integrates resources and expertise from the Faculties of Applied Science and Medicine, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration in regenerative medicine, synthetic biology, or bioinformatics​​.

University of Toronto

The University of Toronto, located in Ontario, is ranked 23rd globally for biotechnology and microbiology, making it the best ranked University in Canada in this specialty.

The University of Toronto has a Master of Biotechnology (MBiotech) program, a two-year interdisciplinary course-based professional degree. The program is designed for students with backgrounds in science and engineering who are aiming to pursue careers in the biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. It incorporates both science and business courses.

The MBiotech program offers two different streams, Biopharmaceuticals (BioPh) and Digital Health Technologies (DHT). The program puts practical experience forward through internships with partner employers in Ontario​.

The University of Toronto has collaborations with major companies such as Siemens Energy, Moderna, Merck, and Novo Nordisk. These collaborations range from RNA-based technologies, sustainable energy, and chronic disease prevention, to diabetes treatment.

University of Waterloo

Also located in Ontario, the University of Waterloo was established in 1957 and has developed a reputation for fostering industry partnerships.

The University of Waterloo offers a diversified range of undergraduate and graduate programs, some focused on the science and others more on the business aspect of the industry, but two stand out, the Molecular Genetics and Microbiology program and the Biochemical Engineering and Industrial Biotechnology.

The Molecular Genetics and Microbiology program at the University of Waterloo offers both Master’s and PhD (doctor of philosophy) degrees. This program emphasizes research in molecular biology and microbiology, integrating modern techniques. The department is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories that support research on hyperthermophilic bacteria, yeast molecular genetics, plant-microbe interactions, and bioinformatics. Facilities include high-temperature incubators, autoclaves, phase-contrast microscopes, and advanced DNA sequencing equipment.

The Biochemical Engineering and Industrial Biotechnology program, offered through the Department of Chemical Engineering, focuses on applying engineering principles to biological systems. This program is designed to train students for careers in the biotech industry, particularly in roles involving bioprocess engineering and the development of biopharmaceuticals. The program includes courses in biochemical engineering, tissue engineering, industrial biotechnology, and environmental and pollution control. Students also participate in hands-on research projects. Students have access to laboratories equipped for biochemical research, including facilities for fermentation, chromatography, and bioreactor operations.

The University of Waterloo has a tradition of strong industry collaboration, with nearly 45% of its research funded in partnership with industry. This collaborative approach is facilitated through initiatives like the Centre for Bioengineering and Biotechnology (CBB) and the Waterloo Commercialization Office (WatCo). These partnerships provide students with opportunities for internships, co-op placements, and collaborative research projects.

Potential job shortages in Canadian biotech: an opportunity for students

The Canadian biotech industry is growing and employment figures are expected to grow the most in the bio-health sector and the bio-industrial sector. Indeed, respectively, these two branches of biotech have an expected job growth of 6.8% and 4.3%. But it doesn’t seem that the Canadian workforce is following this trend as the industry foresees job shortages in the future. To be precise, the growth rate of job vacancies is expected to be around 1.5% in the coming years.

The share of Canadians under 25 contributing to the biotech industry has been declining over the years. They accounted for 33% of the workforce in 2000 and will only account for 26% in 2029. As a result, Canadian biotech is going to need to fill this gap with a skilled workforce or with people willing to learn the ropes from outside the country.

And why not learn the ropes in Canada directly?

As Canadian biotechnology universities are very much focused on providing hands-on experience to their students through internships, and as it looks like Canadian biotechs will be looking to hire, they might want you to stay on board once you graduate.