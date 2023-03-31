Beyond Biotech podcast 40: Antibody-drug conjugates

This episode of the podcast is an in-depth look at antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Our guests are Dr Pini Tsukerman, CEO of Nectin Therapeutics, and Matthew Robinson, chief technology officer of Immunome.

This episode of the podcast is sponsored by PHTA.

Immunome

Immunome’s Discovery Engine leverages the information stored in memory B cells to guide the discovery of first-in-class antibody therapeutics directed at potentially novel targets in oncology and other areas.

Immunome’s research has revealed – and continues to unveil – novel target classes, such as proteins ectopically expressed on the surface of cancer cells, which are uniquely tumor selective and potentially suitable for development as antibody-drug conjugates.

The company talked about those applications recently at World ADC London and has also established an ADC and T Cell Redirection Advisory Board to prioritize selection of novel targets for ADC and TCR modalities. Immunome’s focus is on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology internally and in collaboration with partners, including through a recently established strategic collaboration with AbbVie.

Nectin Therapeutics

Nectin Therapeutics is a clinical-trial biotechnology company developing new immuno-oncology therapies to address resistance towards existing cancer treatments.

In addition to its collaboration with Merck (MSD) to trial KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) with Nectin’s novel anti-PVR antibody, NTX1088, Nectin is also working on developing three ADCs in its drug discovery pipeline.