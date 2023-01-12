Beyond Biotech podcast 29: Janssen, Knowledge Gate

This week, our guests are Viktoriya Vasilenko, Knowledge Gate co-founder and CEO; and Avery Ince, vice president, medical affairs, cardiovascular & metabolism at Janssen Scientific Affairs.

Study confirms benefit of XARELTO (rivaroxaban) for secondary prevention of venous thromboembolism in cancer patients

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has revealed observational data from eight years of clinical practice showing that the oral Factor Xa inhibitor XARELTO (rivaroxaban) is associated with comparable effectiveness and safety to the Factor Xa inhibitor apixaban for the treatment of cancer-associated thromboembolism (CAT) in a broad cohort of patients with various cancer types.

Patients with CAT are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is the second-leading cause of death in people with cancer.

Data from the observational study in cancer-associated thrombosis for rivaroxaban (OSCAR) found XARELTO showed non-inferiority for the composite outcome of recurrent VTE or any bleeding resulting in hospitalization for treatment of patients with CAT.

Janssen said the study adds to the evidence for XARELTO, with more than 300,000 patients having been evaluated since its initial approval in the U.S. in 2011.

VTE occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein, affecting between 300,000 to 600,000 Americans each year, commonly triggered by surgery, cancer, immobilization and hospitalization. VTE is a common cause of morbidity and mortality, and people with cancer are at a higher risk for developing VTE than people without cancer.

Cancer is known to increase the risk of VTE, with cancer patients having a four to seven times increased risk of developing VTE. These patients also have a higher risk of recurrent VTE and of bleeding.

Previous studies such as SELECT-D and CONKO-11 demonstrated that changing from a low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) to XARELTO was associated with a reduction in risk of recurrent thrombosis and improved patient satisfaction.

