Beyond Biotech podcast 69 – improving access to cell and gene therapy

1 min
October 27, 2023
Photo/Shutterstock
gene therapy

This week, our guest on the podcast is Jason C. Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech.

Ori is a London, U.K. and New Jersey, U.S. based manufacturing technology company pioneering flexible process discovery with translation and scalable commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGT), increasing access to these innovative treatments.

Ori has developed a proprietary, full stack manufacturing platform that closes, automates and standardizes CGT manufacturing allowing therapeutics developers to develop and bring their products to market at commercial scale.

The promise of the Ori platform is to fully automate CGT manufacturing to increase throughput, improve quality and decrease costs by combining proprietary hardware, software, data and analytics, ultimately facilitating greater access to cell and gene therapy.

Ori was founded in 2015 by Dr Farlan Veraitch from University College London.

The company also produces a monthly report covering the latest in CGT approvals, regulations, trials and industry news.

Explore other topics: CancerCell therapyGene therapyOri Biotech
ADVERTISEMENT

Newsletter Signup - Under Article

"*" indicates required fields

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest biotech news!

Name*
Consent*
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Labiotech.eu

Suggested Articles

podcast 39

Beyond Biotech podcast 39: World Tuberculosis Day

podcast 33

Beyond Biotech podcast 33: Astellas Pharma, Innovation Agency Lithuania, 4basebio

podcast 19

Beyond Biotech podcast 19: Bone Health Technologies, Immutep, TAU Systems

Beyond Biotech podcast 49 Precision medicine

Beyond Biotech podcast 49

cancer tumor

Beyond Biotech podcast 63 – Fighting cancer with STRIs

podcast 06

Beyond Biotech podcast 6: Mogrify, +ND Capital, Poolbeg Pharma

Show More