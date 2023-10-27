Beyond Biotech podcast 69 – improving access to cell and gene therapy

This week, our guest on the podcast is Jason C. Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech.

Ori is a London, U.K. and New Jersey, U.S. based manufacturing technology company pioneering flexible process discovery with translation and scalable commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGT), increasing access to these innovative treatments.

Ori has developed a proprietary, full stack manufacturing platform that closes, automates and standardizes CGT manufacturing allowing therapeutics developers to develop and bring their products to market at commercial scale.

The promise of the Ori platform is to fully automate CGT manufacturing to increase throughput, improve quality and decrease costs by combining proprietary hardware, software, data and analytics, ultimately facilitating greater access to cell and gene therapy.

Ori was founded in 2015 by Dr Farlan Veraitch from University College London.

The company also produces a monthly report covering the latest in CGT approvals, regulations, trials and industry news.