5 highlights at first Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo

Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo – taking place on May 23 and 24 2023 at ExCeL London – has announced its top 5 highlights for this year’s inaugural conference.

The event, which is being run in partnership with Genomics England, will explore the latest advancements and developments in genome sequencing and genomic testing, and the immediate and future potential for the development of precision medicine within the NHS and beyond.

Content throughout the two days will cover topics including discovery, research, development, and regulatory assessment, through to delivery, supply and patient referral.

Lucy Clarke, event manager of Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo, said: “The event is a unique chance to discover critical updates, gain practical learnings that you can apply to your own work, and share insights with like-minded peers across patient care and science. With the UK being a key world leader in genomics testing and life sciences, there is a wealth of knowledge to be shared at the Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo.”

Day one event highlights

The first day includes a session on precision cancer medicine: progress, limitations and opportunities. Precision medicine is the desire to tailor each person’s treatment according to the underlying biology of their disease.

Also on the first day, a talk in the afternoon will examine implementing whole genome sequencing into routine clinical practice. All children in the U.K. with cancer are eligible for somatic and germline whole genome sequencing (WGS) via the NHS Genomic Medicine Service. Jack Bartram, a consultant pediatric hematologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH), will describe experiences of using WGS for hematological malignancies to obtain, analyze and clinically integrate results in a meaningful timeframe.

Another highlight is a panel discussion on navigating patient consent in cancer genomics. The use of genomic testing in routine care brings benefits for patient care and treatment, but it can also present new challenges for clinicians around consent. In this panel session involving representatives from Genomics England and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, guests will explore different scenarios and approaches to consenting cancer patients for genomic testing.

Day two

On the second day, an afternoon presentation will look at the role of nurses in transforming genomic healthcare. The application of genomics in everyday practice is now a reality in cancer care and in rare diseases. Tootie Bueser, director for nursing & midwifery and chief nurse – Southeast Genomic Medicine Service Alliance and North Thames Genomic Medicine Service Alliance will explore how nurses have an important role in transforming care through genomics and need access to education, training and other resources to maximize this opportunity.

The final highlight is a session on pharmacogenomics, hosted by Nisha Shaunak, associate chief pharmacist – Cancer, TRU and Surgery Clinical Group, Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Co-located with the Oncology Professional Care, Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo, the event is free to attend for registered healthcare professionals and individuals working in the field of genomics and precision medicine (excluding commercial companies) and is fully CPD accredited.

The co-located events feature 150+ sessions across seven focused theaters with product and service providers showcasing the latest innovations on the exhibition floor.

Genomics and Precision Medicine Expo intends to capture the interest of Public Health and ICS leaders, CCIOs within the NHS and private sector, clinicians working in acute and primary care who wish to develop their knowledge and understanding of the fast-moving developments in this sector, and clinical and biomedical scientists.

Attendance is free for UK healthcare professionals and individuals working in the fields of genomics and precision medicine (in non-commercial roles). Register here: genomicsprecisionmedicine.co.uk