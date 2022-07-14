GenScript ProBio enters strategic partnerships with two South Korean biotechs

Photo/Shutterstock

GenScript ProBio, the CDMO segment of the leading biotech GenScript, has entered into a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DAAN Bio Therapeutics for the discovery and development of novel drugs and with ACT Therapeutics to develop new CAR-T cell therapies.

With offices located in the U.S., the Netherlands, China, Singapore and Japan, GenScript ProBio offers end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization services from drug discovery to commercialization, and has helped customers obtain more than 30 investigational new drug approvals.

An MOU is an agreement between two or more parties that, while not legally binding, establishes a public statement of cooperation. It also signals willingness to move forward with a contract, as it is the starting point for negotiations.

DAAN Bio Therapeutics

Based in Seoul, South Korea, DAAN Bio Therapeutics has developed an integrated immune-oncology drug research platform for the discovery of novel antibody and cell therapy drugs for the treatment of solid cancer.

Through the strategic cooperation MOU with GenScript ProBio, the two companies will collaborate in the overall development process of cell and gene therapies and biologics, which includes drug discovery, manufacturing and conducting clinical trials, as well as related research and service projects.

GenScript ProBio will also provide contract manufacturing organization services to DAAN Bio Therapeutics to help it develop antibodies that specifically bind to targets identified using its own analysis platform and establish its own bispecific antibody production pipeline.

Byoung Chul Cho, co-founder and CEO of DAAN Bio Therapeutics, said, “This strategic cooperation will be an opportunity to revitalize the development of antibody and cell [therapies] that control unique cancer treatment targets secured by DAAN Bio Therapeutics using GenScript ProBio’s qualified and competitive technologies.”

“I hope this strategic partnership with DAAN Bio Therapeutics will be of great support as a global partner in accelerating the development of DAAN’s antibody and cell [therapies] through the GenScript ProBio’s one-stop CDMO service platform,” added Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio.

ACT Therapeutics

South Korea’s ACT Therapeutics develops next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies for solid cancer. By entering into a strategic partnership MOU with GenScript ProBio, ACT Therapeutics hopes to advance the development of new CAR-T cell therapies. Accordingly, GenScript Bio becomes ACT Therapeutics global partner for its advanced CAR-T (ACT) platform.

Seogkyoung-Kong, CEO of ACT Therapeutics, said, “We have completed preparations for the ACT platform to emerge globally through a strategic partnership with GenScript ProBio. We will accelerate the development of treatments targeting refractory and intractable solid cancers.”

GenScript ProBio and ACT Therapeutics are working on signing a contract for the development and production of plasmid and virus vectors for the first pipeline of ACT Therapeutics’ ACT platform. This platform will also be commissioned to produce raw materials for subsequent pipelines.

Using next-generation CAR-T technology, the ACT platform uses viral vectors to insert genes designed to target cancer antigens into the surrounding immune cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

As a partner, GenScript ProBio can provide a high-quality virus vector process development and one-stop service platform for GMP manufacture of cell and gene therapy.

“We are very happy to cooperate with ACT Therapeutics in strategic partnership, and we are looking forward to support ACT Therapeutics’ ACT platform as a global partner through our accumulated technology,” said Min.