Alvotech and JAMP Pharma add two biosimilar candidates for Canadian market

Alvotech and the JAMP Pharma Group have expanded their exclusive partnership to commercialize biosimilars developed and manufactured by Alvotech.

The companies have added two biosimilar candidates from Alvotech’s pipeline: AVT16, a proposed biosimilar to an undisclosed immunology product and AVT33, a proposed biosimilar to an undisclosed oncology product.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with Alvotech, in order to bring more affordable biologics to patients in Canada,” said Louis Pilon, president and CEO of the JAMP Pharma Group.

“Having already launched Simlandi, we will continue to leverage our BIOJAMP and JAMP Care platforms for the benefit of patients and caregivers.”

Simplifying access

“The partnership with JAMP Pharma will allow us to accelerate towards establishing a leadership position in the Canadian biosimilars market,” said Robert Wessman, founder and executive chairman of Alvotech.

“Our mission is to broaden and simplify access to new biosimilars for patients around the world.”

Alvotech will be responsible for the development and commercial supply of the biosimilar candidates. In exchange for milestone payments and future sales royalties, JAMP Pharma will receive exclusive rights to commercialize Alvotech’s biosimilars in Canada.

In February 2022, JAMP Pharma announced the creation of BIOJAMP as part of its goal to establish itself as a leader in the Canadian biosimilars market. BIOJAMP and the JAMP Care patient support program, are both designed to simplify the process for patients and caregivers of transitioning to lower-cost biosimilar medicines.

About Simlandi (adalimumab)

Simlandi is a recombinant fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) kappa monoclonal antibody (mAb) that specifically binds to tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF) and blocks its interaction with the p55 (TNFR1) and p75 (TNFR2) cell surface TNF receptors, thereby neutralizing the effect of TNF in inflammatory conditions.

Simlandi is an approved high-concentration, low-volume biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab). The same biosimilar has also been approved in the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the U.K. and Switzerland as Hukyndra. Dossiers are under review in multiple countries, including in the U.S. JAMP Pharma launched Alvotech’s Simlandi in Canada in April 2022.