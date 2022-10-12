Amphista Therapeutics and Domainex Ltd partner for integrated drug services

Picture/Shutterstock

Amphista Therapeutics Ltd., has selected Domainex Ltd as one of its trusted partners to provide integrated drug discovery services to support its research programs.

The partnership will also advance its portfolio of drug discovery projects targeting protein degradation (TPD).

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is an emerging therapeutic modality with the potential to deal with disease-causing proteins that have historically been highly challenging to target with conventional small molecules.

Target engagement

Domainex will provide expertise in protein production, assay biology and medicinal chemistry. The company has experience in the field of TPD with expertise in designing, synthesizing, and profiling targeted heterobifunctional protein degraders.

It has also established in vitro binary and ternary complex formation assays to confirm target engagement using its suite of biophysical technologies.

Both companies say this expertise makes Domainex an ideal partner to support Amphista’s TPD programmes.

Content continues below Related Content

Drug discovery projects

“We are delighted to have been selected by Amphista Therapeutics to help them advance their portfolio of drug discovery projects, building on our previous collaboration,” said Tom Mander, CEO of Domainex.

“Our skilled, multi-disciplinary, integrated team of medicinal chemists, cell biologists, biophysicists and protein scientists based at our Centres of Excellence within the Cambridge bioscience hub will work closely with the scientific leadership team at Amphista to advance their cutting-edge protein degrading technology.

“This new contract is further testament to the appeal of the innovative and unique drug discovery platform we have created to enrich the medicines pipeline of our partners.”

Biophysical expertise

Amphista CEO, Nicki Thompson, added, “Amphista is expanding rapidly at our Granta Park, Cambridge, UK research hub as we advance our growing internal TPD portfolio and our recently signed research collaborations with BMS and Merck Healthcare.

“To support our planned growth, we’re also excited to expand our network of contract research collaborators and work with Domainex with their high-quality chemistry, assay biology and biophysical expertise as we tap into the rich expertise in the Cambridge, UK area.”

Earlier this year (June 2022), NRG Therapeutics selected Domainex for project aimed at finding candidate for neurogenerative disorders.