BC Platforms receives $20M financing

Healthcare data management and analytics company BC Platforms (BCP) has closed a CHF 20 million ($20 million) financing round.

The growth equity financing was led by new investor Jolt Capital (HQ Paris), a fully independent private equity firm that specializes in growth capital deeptech in Europe.

The new financing will help accelerate the expansion of the company’s data footprint, with a focus on sourcing clinically valuable real-world data (RWD) from European and Asian countries. The goal is to provide users of BCP’s services, which include more than 10 global pharmaceutical companies, with more than 100 million accessible subjects by 2026.

The financing will also accelerate the technology leadership of the company’s platform concerning data privacy, data harmonizing functionalities and federated machine learning (AI) which can deliver insights to life science researchers and clinicians.

BCP said its services boost the speed of drug development, specifically around providing high-value healthcare data that accelerates industry’s research innovation, providing R&D insights to bring more effective drugs to market more quickly, enabling affordable treatment developments for rare diseases.

Global expansion

The financing will also be used to invest in BCP’s R&D coverage and grow its sales and marketing operations across the globe. The company is already present in the U.S., the U.K., Finland, Switzerland, and Singapore.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BCP, said: “Jolt Capital is the reference investor for European deeptech equity, and we are delighted that they have recognised us as a leader in our space. This significant investment provides a powerful boost on our mission to becoming Europe’s leading data provider, focussed on high quality RWD from multiple countries across several continents.

“More diverse patient data means better outcomes for patients, researchers, and society as a whole, as diagnostic and medicines are developed with the widest and fastest possible applicability. We will also be looking to build synergistic capabilities through future acquisitions.”

Trusted collaboration environment

BCP’s trusted collaboration environment (TCE) is a collaboration optimized environment created to ensure that healthcare organizations can share data with researchers globally while adhering to their local regulatory and privacy requirements. BCP has designed TCE to level the regulatory playing field for access to real-world data.

It protects proprietary algorithms used to support artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches for better pattern recognition. TCE said it ensures the developers of new medicines can focus on their research.