Beyond Biotech podcast 34: eClinical Solutions, GPCR Therapeutics, Orbsen Therapeutics

Our Beyond Biotech podcast 34 guests are Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer, biometrics services at eClinical Solutions; Pina Cardarelli, president and CSO of GPCR Therapeutics; and Larry A Couture, CEO of Orbsen Therapeutics.

GPCR Therapeutics launches multiple myeloma trial

GPCR Therapeutics, Inc., a drug discovery company targeting G Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCR) pairs, recently started its phase 2 trial in the U.S. for its lead small molecule asset, GPC-100. GPC-100 targets CXCR4, one of the most prevalent chemokine GPCRs over expressed in more than 23 cancers.

This randomized, open-label phase 2 study assesses the efficacy of GPC-100 and propranolol, with and without granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the mobilization of stem cells in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous stem cell transplant.

Survey looks at biotech challenges

eClinical Solutions, a provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, has published a survey detailing insights from 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the clinical data landscape.

Some key takeaways include: 64% of respondents are leveraging 6 or more external data sources; harnessing automation is the top overarching industry priority for more than one-third (36%) of respondents; and speed (30%) and quality (30%) are reported as the largest pain points for electronic data capture (EDC) database build.

Orbsen Therapeutics

Orbsen Therapeutics is an Irish-headquartered company working in stromal cell immunotherapy. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on highly purified stromal stem cells, to establish a specific portfolio of early-stage product candidates.

Orbsen’s allogeneic or ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target significantly advanced stages of diseases where there are high unmet medical needs, including moderate-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), autoimmune disease and Stage 3 DKD.