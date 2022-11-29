Biocomposites antibiotic carrier, STIMULAN, receives approval for use in Mexico

Picture/Shutterstock

UK-based medical devices company, Biocomposites Ltd., has announced that antibiotic carrier STIMULAN has received a new broad-based approval for use in bone and soft tissue in Mexico.

The approval, granted by COFEPRIS, the Mexican Regulatory Authority, authorizes the use of STIMULAN as a carrier of substances such as antibiotics that are chosen by the surgeon as part of their infection treatment strategy.

STIMULAN in growing list of countries

Biocomposites is an international company that engineers and manufactures products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue.

The new approval adds Mexico to a growing list of countries where STIMULAN is approved. Already approved are the UK, EU, Canada and Saudi Arabia. In Canada, it is also approved to assist in wound healing and treat bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone.

Bone and soft-tissue

STIMULAN is used in over 80,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, offering surgeons the flexibility to apply broad spectrum ‘off-the-shelf’ antibiotics at concentration levels unachievable systemically – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions

Michael Harris, chief executive officer of Biocomposites, said: “As demand for our products continues to increase around the world, we are delighted to have added Mexico to the list of countries where STIMULAN is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue. STIMULAN helps surgeons transform patients’ lives and we will continue to invest in making it available to as many surgeons as possible.”