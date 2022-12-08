The Native Antigen Company expands infectious disease portfolio

Picture Shutterstock

The Native Antigen Company (part of LGC Clinical Diagnostics), today announced the commercial release of its Sudan Ebolavirus Boniface 1976 Glycoprotein (SEBOV GP).

The addition of this latest recombinant protein expands the company’s comprehensive portfolio of antigens and antibodies for infectious diseases and has been designed to support immunoassay and vaccine development.

The Native Antigen Company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of reagents that enables research into vaccines and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases.

Sudan Ebolavirus is a species of ebolavirus responsible for severe disease in humans. Ebola haemorrhagic fever, for which there are currently no licensed vaccines or treatments available. In total, six Sudan Ebolavirus outbreaks have been documented, most recently in Uganda, where there have been 141 confirmed cases of the virus, with a mortality rate of 39%.

The Native Antigen Company’s SEBOV GP is designed for use in immunoassay and vaccine development to support research into the deadly disease.

The company’s recombinant SEBOV GP was expressed in HEK293 cells and features a C-terminal His-tag, with secretion driven by a heterologous signal peptide. The glycoprotein is responsible for attachment, fusion and entry of the virus to target cells, as well as critical pathogenic differences among viral species.

The function of the EBOV GP makes it a vital component of vaccines and a prime target of neutralizing antibodies, and inhibitors of attachment and fusion.

Pardeep Sharda, Senior Product Manager, The Native Antigen Company, said: “The new SEBOV GP product builds on our recognized expertise in infectious diseases, expanding our portfolio to include a range of disease-state markers and other critical reagents for human health. By providing researchers with the high-quality reagents needed to study the Sudanese Ebolavirus, we hope to increase the likelihood that a successful vaccine can be developed in the future.”