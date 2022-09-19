Bugworks Research and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals to set up cancer research center

Photo/Shutterstock

Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals are set to collaborate by setting up a dedicated research center.

Suresh Ramu, co-founder & CEO, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, said: “We are excited to partner with Bugworks Research, in this inspiring endeavor to discover novel treatments for different types of cancers. In 2016, we started with the vision of building the country’s best institution for cancer care, supported by India-specific research data.

“At Cytecare, we are committed to provide the best possible treatment to patients and support cutting-edge research. We strongly believe that affordable and accessible immuno-oncology therapies can come from India and be made accessible to all patients. This collaboration heralds a brave new beginning to a healthier future.”

Bugworks’ current research in immuno-oncology centers around modulating the tumor microenvironment that includes adenosine antagonism – an area of research with applications across many solid tumors. The drug candidates from this research will undergo translational testing on patient-derived tumors in the ex vivo laboratories at Cytecare, prior to progressing to first-in-human clinical studies.

V. Balasubramanian, co-founder and COO, Bugworks, added: “We are discovering highly differentiated, novel small molecule immunotherapeutic agents that target the immunosuppressive and tumor-promoting microenvironment. The ex vivo laboratories at Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, as part of our collaboration, will greatly aid the translation of our research to high percentage successful clinical outcomes.”

Bugworks said its approach, in collaboration with Cytecare Hospitals, offers new avenues to increase the percentage of patients who would benefit from these life-saving immunotherapies. The company also said while the current collaboration is small, it is a significant step in helping India become a biotech powerhouse.

About Bugworks Research

Bugworks Research is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic assets to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and immunotherapies to treat cancer patients using structure-guided medicinal chemistry. Its AMR asset, BWC0977, currently in phase 1 human studies will address serious hospital, community and biothreat bacterial infections. Its immuno-oncology pipeline is in pre-clinical development and has the potential to target multiple cancers.

About Cytecare Cancer Hospitals

Cytecare launched its flagship center, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, a 150-bed organ-site focused cancer hospital, in November 2016 at Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Cytecare is also a part of multiple global clinical research studies, which ensures continuous learning and improvement in clinical outcomes for their patients. Cytecare delivers a consistently high-level of specialized care for thousands of cancer patients, from more than 40 countries.