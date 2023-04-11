Calida Therapeutics launches to tackle thrombo-inflammatory disorders

Calida Therapeutics, a preclinical stage biotech company specializing in thrombo-inflammatory disorders, has announced its incorporation in Paris, France.

Calida Therapeutics has already raised €2 million ($2.17 million) in seed funding from venture capital company AdBio partners.

The funds will be used to conduct additional in vivo proofs of concept and select a lead candidate.

Calida Therapeutics was co-founded in December 2022 by Daniel Simon, Edward Plow, and Yunmei Wang, together with the venture capital funds BioMotiv and AdBio partners. Its mission is to develop monoclonal antibodies to treat and prevent thrombo-inflammatory disorders. Its approach is based on more than 20 years of research conducted in Cleveland, U.S., by researchers from the academic and medical ecosystem.

Thrombo-inflammation covers a variety of conditions including deep vein thrombosis, stroke, atherosclerosis, and a range of infectious diseases.

Calida Therapeutics’ ambition is to become a leader in the new field of thrombo-inflammatory disorders. These occur in a broad range of indications, from cardiovascular diseases to the complications of autoimmune diseases. Its approach aims to “disrupt the molecular link between thrombosis and inflammation by preventing the cross-talk between platelets and myeloid cells, thus abolishing the chain reaction of these two phenomena which can lead to tissue damage and life-threatening events.”

“Inflammation can now also be seen as platelet-dependent, with a broad implication of platelets beyond cardiovascular diseases. This is a completely new paradigm for thrombo-inflammatory diseases, not yet addressed by current therapeutics. That’s why we are thrilled to pursue this research approach at Calida Therapeutics,” Simon said.