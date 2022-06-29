Watch: Antibody Analytics opens new health sciences center

Photo/Labiotech



A new facility dedicated to the advancement of medical research and drug development opened its doors recently in Motherwell, Scotland, as part of a major expansion.

Antibody Analytics, one of Scotland’s authorities on immunology, officially cut the ribbon on its new health sciences research center.

The unveiling of the new Antibody Analytics Discovery Centre, funded in part with support from Scottish Enterprise, will be a springboard for the company’s growth plans, which include a recruitment campaign to increase staff capacity by almost 50% this year.

The official opening of the new 2,000 m2 facility also sits in line with the upward trajectory the field of advanced therapeutics is currently experiencing as more and more biotech and pharma-based drug developers seek the expertise of world-class immunology research services.

Andy Upsall, managing director, said the company’s new home offers 10 times its existing footprint and is the culmination of two year’s work.

“Our plans to enhance our provision of services in the discovery phase of drug development will be reinforced by the opening of our new base which will provide essential increased space for our ground-breaking work in the field of complex immunology and in the future, will allow us to support drug developers as they advance through clinical trials,” he said.

“Antibody Analytics is focused on providing a first-class service and to upholding a commitment to meet and exceed the requirements of our clients both in the UK and globally. The relocation to our larger, fit-for-purpose location puts us in a great position to drive innovation within the company to move forward.”

Company services

Antibody Analytics provides complex immunology and primary cell services to drug developers. The company has supported several key clinical projects leading to the acceleration of drug development in the field of cancer research and the support for treatment for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, wet macular degeneration, metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer.

The company currently employs 60 staff ranging from laboratory personnel, within both operations & research and development departments, to quality, sales and marketing staff. The recruitment drive will continue beyond 2022, as the company intends to grow the headcount to over 200 staff, all enabled by the space the new facility provides.

“Our relocation to the Discovery Centre marks the beginning of an ambitious new era for Antibody Analytics in which we plan to continue to develop the site to ensure we continue to attract and retain talent, as well as supporting the introduction of new services to further support our international client base,” Upsall said.

The company said it will make investments to bring new technology to its existing services as well as gaining industry certification to strengthen its regulatory capabilities.

“Our new facility will bolster our cell line development services and, by working to achieve GxP accreditation, we will support our clients as their programs enter the clinical space.

“Our aim is to cement our position as a market leader in the field of complex immunology and primary cell systems.”