Sanyou and KangaBio to collaborate on antibody drug development and innovation

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai KangaBio Co., Ltd. have reached an antibody drug licensing agreement.

The subject of the agreement is a monoclonal antibody drug developed by Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, which grants KangaBio an exclusive license to exploit the antibody for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of immunotherapy products.

Previously, KangaBio and Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals reached a collaboration agreement on two monoclonal antibody drugs developed by Sanyou. In addition to the license transfer of drug candidates, the two companies have also worked on other R&D collaborations.

Weidong Jiang, founder and CEO of KangaBio, said, “We are looking forward to this collaboration. KangaBio is committed to developing low toxicity and high efficacy immuno-agonists and innovative prodrugs of multi-specific antibodies.

“This strategic partnership with Sanyou is expected to utilize the advantages of Sanyou’s internationally leading innovative antibody drug development and value transformation platform, to further enrich KangaBio’s innovative product pipeline, to accelerate the R&D of our innovative antibody drugs and to address unmet clinical needs.”

Guojun Lang, founder and CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, said: ” We are extremely honored to collaborate with KangaBio again. During the past numerous collaborations, Sanyou has saved valuable time with the pre-clinical drug R&D for KangaBio, owing to the comprehensive innovative drug development system and rich industrialization experiences.

“The close collaboration also demonstrates the strong complementary character of our business layout. We look forward to more in-depth communication and collaboration with KangaBio in the future and wish that this collaboration will bring benefits to the development of KangaBio. Sanyou and Kanga will team up to accomplish remarkable achievements.”

About KangaBio

KangaBio, a biotech company focused on providing innovative medicine to address unmet medical needs, was founded in 2021.

KangaBio develops prodrugs of immune-stimulating agents and other multi-specific biologics to avoid toxicities for previously validated targets and to increase drug efficacy.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a biological enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is clooking to establish an international integrated R&D and value transformation platform for innovative antibody drugs, constructing a business ecosystem involving therapy, R&D, and diagnostic products and services, and cooperating with global biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, and drug R&D companies to make a new progress in the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has an integrated antibody drug R&D laboratory of more than 20,000 square meters, and more than 40 core innovation technology platforms, including platforms for innovative antibody drug discovery with a series of trillion-level phage display antibody libraries, antibody drug optimization, cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D and industrial development.