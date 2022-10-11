Clinical Microbiomics expanding with €10M million investment

Photo/Shutterstock

Danish microbiome research company Clinical Microbiomics A/S has received €10 million ($9.7 million) in funding from Seventure Partners.

Clinical Microbiomics, founded in 2015, is a microbiome analysis company, which includes work on clonal-level microbiome profiling.

The company is working with food and consumer health companies and is supporting the pharmaceutical industry in phase 3 clinical trials through its GCP-compliant microbiome research services. Clinical Microbiomics hosts a data-warehouse with more than 30,000 samples linking more than 3 million bacterial strains to clinical phenotypes.

The funds raised will be invested to further advance Clinical Microbiomics’ microbiome profiling and systems biology platform, and to expand the service offering within multi-omics data integration, as well as to build further presence in key markets starting with the U.S.

Medicon Valley

Anders Grøn, CEO at Clinical Microbiomics, said: “Our vision is a world where people are healthier because we understand how to improve our inner ecology – the microbiome. We challenge the idea that the complexity of the microbiome prevents us from exploring its potential to tackle the most pressing health questions of our time.

“Seventure Partners brings valuable experience across the microbiome field that will help us identify and address challenges across the sector, and their investment will enable us to expand our innovation programs, quality management systems, and strategic collaborations at a high pace to help researchers worldwide to bring new products and treatments to market.”

Clinical Microbiomics’ is located in Medicon Valley, one of the largest centers for microbiome research in the world. The company’s microbiome analysis services are offered worldwide to clients across sectors such as pharma, biotech, nutrition, food, feed, personal care, and consumer testing.