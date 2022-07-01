Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients partners with evoxx technologies

Photo/Symrise

Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients has entered into a strategic partnership with German industrial biotech company evoxx technologies.

The companies aim to develop biotechnological processes for ingredients used in beauty applications.

The companies said as a result, consumers will be able to purchase beauty products with effective and responsible ingredients.

Symrise said consumers today consider the ethical and environmental impact of beauty products, which has led to a shift in consumer awareness towards choosing beauty products with full transparency.

Demand for natural or renewable-based products is increasing. Symrise offers a wide range of cosmetic ingredients from renewable resources that are based on green chemistry.

“The partnership with evoxx technologies represents a significant step towards further developing our biotech platform. It helps accomplish our strategic goal to continuously expand our portfolio of sustainable cosmetic ingredients”, said Jörn Andreas, president, cosmetic ingredients, at Symrise.

Content continues below Related Content

“By uniting our competencies, we will jointly advance natural, and green solutions. It will accelerate the ability to address the desires of customers and consumers for high performing and yet sustainable products,” said Michael Puls, managing director at evoxx.

Through the partnership, Symrise will work with evoxx to co-develop processes and ingredients that aim to integrate clean and sustainable alternatives into their cosmetic formulas.

evoxx specializes in the development and production of industrial enzymes and biocatalytic processes. Symrise is not only active in the scents and care space, but also has a taste, nutrition and health division.

Ultimately, both partners want to serve the market with powerful solutions featuring a better environmental performance than conventional ingredients with similar performance traits.