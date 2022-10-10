Evonik and Phathom Pharmaceuticals partner on novel acid-blocker vonoprazan

Photo/Shutterstock

Evonik has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Phathom Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. biopharma company developing and commercializing new treatments for gastric acid-related diseases.

Evonik will produce large-scale volumes of vonoprazan at its FDA-inspected manufacturing sites in Tippecanoe, Indiana, U.S., and Dossenheim, Germany.

“The manufacture of vonoprazan requires multi-step syntheses involving complex chemistries. We are delighted to be able to bring the right mix of technologies and assets to this collaboration,” said Thomas Riermeier, head of the health care business line at Evonik.

“We provide customer-focused CDMO services in combination with excellent quality, enabling our trusted partner Phathom to fight gastrointestinal disorders worldwide.”

Closer to delivering on mission

“We are excited to partner with Evonik to help us bring novel, first-in-class treatment options to patients suffering with gastrointestinal disorders,” said Jay Buchanan, vice president of manufacturing and supply chain at Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

“We value Evonik’s commitment to quality and expertise with API production and believe our partnership brings us closer to delivering on our mission to improve the lives of patients with gastrointestinal disorders.”

Vonoprazan

Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). It inhibits gastric acid secretion by acting as a reversible competitive inhibitor against potassium ions.

It was first approved in Japan in 2014 and is sold under the brand name Takecab by Takeda. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has been granted an exclusive license to develop and sell vonoprazan in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.