Gilead Sciences set to acquire MiroBio for $405M

California-headquartered Gilead Sciences, Inc. and MiroBio, a privately-held U.K.-based biotech company, have announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement with Gilead acquiring MiroBio for approximately $405 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition will provide Gilead with MiroBio’s discovery platform and entire portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists. MiroBio’s lead investigational antibody, MB272, is a selective agonist of immune inhibitory receptor B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) and has entered phase 1 clinical trials, with the first patient dosed earlier this week. MB272 targets T, B and dendritic cells to inhibit or blunt activation and suppress an inflammatory immune response.

I-ReSToRE

MiroBio’s I-ReSToRE platform (REceptor Selection and Targeting to Reinstate immune Equilibrium) has the potential to be used to develop best-in-class agonist antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors, a novel approach to the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

The I-ReSToRE platform supports identification and development of therapeutics that utilize inhibitory signaling networks with the goal of restoring immune homeostasis for patients. Gilead anticipates advancing additional agonists derived from MiroBio’s I-ReSToRE platform, including a PD-1 agonist, MB151, and other undisclosed early-stage programs, over the next several years.

“The team at MiroBio has spearheaded foundational research for agonist antibodies following a rigorous scientific approach,” said Flavius Martin, executive vice president, research, at Gilead Sciences.

“We believe that MiroBio’s unique platform technology has the potential to produce best-in-class agonist antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors.”

Eliot Charles, chairman of MiroBio, said: “MiroBio has a deep understanding of checkpoint receptor signaling and a proprietary approach to select and generate superior agonist antibodies. Combining this with Gilead’s drug development and therapeutic area expertise will allow us to fully explore the potential of checkpoint agonist antibodies for patients with autoimmune disease.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of MiroBio for a total of $405 million in cash consideration, subject to customary adjustments, which is payable at closing.

About MiroBio

MiroBio has developed I-ReSToRE, a proprietary discovery platform, combining its Checkpoint Atlas, a receptor mapping database and visualization tool, with antibody engineering. It was spun out of Oxford University in 2019.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharma company advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, cancer and inflammation.