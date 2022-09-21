Hoag’s high hopes for new drug with Alzheimer’s disease trial

Photo/Shutterstock

Hoag’s Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute is initiating a clinical trial for what it says is a promising new investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The phase I study will determine the safety and tolerability of a single intravenous (IV) dose and multiple IV doses of ACU193. Hoag is seeking individuals who have memory problems to consider participating in the trial to assist in evaluating this medication for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease, is sponsoring the clinical trial.

ACU193 targets amyloid-beta oligomers and is a different approach to treating Alzheimer’s disease than currently approved medications. ACU193 is designed to locate and bind to amyloid-beta oligomers – proteins that build up in the brain. These proteins are thought to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and progression.

“We’re excited to open this trial at Hoag to study ACU193 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Gustavo Alva, a psychiatrist at Hoag and the principal investigator of the study.

“More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. New, safe and effective treatments are needed more than ever. Participating in clinical trials is one-way members of our community can help make a difference. If you or a loved one is experiencing memory problems, contact us to find out more about the study.”

Study details

This study is the first time ACU193 will be given to people. As all drugs and medical procedures carry a risk of side effects, it is possible that participants may experience some discomfort or other reactions from use of ACU193. The study staff will explain these potential risks before potential participants decide whether to participate in the study. The safety of participants will be closely monitored throughout the study.

Study participants will receive a full diagnostic work-up, including an amyloid PET scan and MRI that can provide a more accurate diagnosis and help guide future treatment options. After finishing this study, participants may consider participating in future studies of ACU193 in which all participants could receive ACU193 at some point in the study.