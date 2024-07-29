Influenza solution deals pile up as pandemic preparedness increases 

The last few weeks have seen a drive in deals either focused on influenza solutions or with assets in this field. Advanced technologies, particularly mRNA and RNAi, are at the forefront of this investment boom. According to CSL Seqirus, exploring platforms like self-amplifying mRNA and leveraging proven technologies such as cell-based manufacturing is crucial to identifying new influenza prevention and treatment solutions.

The historical precedence of influenza pandemics and the potential threat of viruses like H5N1 are significant drivers behind this increased investment. As governments and health organizations worldwide recognize the need for robust preparedness strategies, the role of advanced technologies in transforming influenza vaccine development becomes increasingly important.

We reached out to some of the players involved in the recent surge in investment toward influenza solutions to better understand the trend.

Overview of recent influenza deals

GSK and CureVac’s €1.45 billion ($1.57 billion) collaboration on mRNA vaccines

On July 3, 2024, it was announced that GSK and CureVac have restructured their existing partnership, culminating in a €1.45 billion ($1.57 billion) deal. “Under the new licensing agreement, GSK has acquired full control over the development, manufacturing, and global commercialization of mRNA vaccines for flu and COVID, including the seasonal and avian flu program and flu/COVID combination vaccines, utilizing CureVac’s technology. This is a very strong validation of our technology,” said Alexander Zehnder, chief executive officer of CureVac.

The collaboration allows CureVac to focus on building a robust research and development (R&D) pipeline while leveraging GSK’s global capabilities to advance critical programs such as the avian flu vaccine, a potential future pandemic threat. This deal aims to ensure preparedness for potential pandemics by advancing mRNA technology​.

CSL Seqirus’ contract with HERA for pre-pandemic bird flu vaccines

On June 11, 2024, it was announced that CSL Seqirus has been awarded a contract by the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to supply 665,000 doses of pre-pandemic bird flu vaccine to 15 European countries, with the option to purchase up to 40 million more doses over four years. This deal aims to enhance Europe’s pandemic preparedness by stockpiling vaccines tailored to the current avian influenza strain.

The press release takes note of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses in birds and poultry reported in Europe. “CSL Seqirus is well-prepared with its existing egg-based and cell-based platforms to tackle the threat of influenza, including from this current outbreak. We are also actively exploring all of our platforms to find new solutions and improvements. This includes self-amplifying mRNA and our other proven technologies, cell-based manufacturing, and our MF59 adjuvant,” the company told us.

Tiba Biotech’s BARDA contract for RNAi-based flu therapeutics

In July 2024, it was also announced that Tiba Biotech secured a $749,999 contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop RNAi-based flu therapeutics. This initiative, part of BARDA’s FASTx program, focuses on creating adaptable treatment platforms for public health emergencies. Tiba’s synthetic, biodegradable nanoparticle platform promises higher payload capacity and reduced toxicity compared to traditional lipid nanoparticles, representing a significant advancement in RNA-based therapies​.

What are the drivers of this investment trend in influenza treatments?

The repeated occurrence of influenza pandemics, such as the notable outbreaks in 1918, 1957, 1968, and 2009, are obvious reminders of the importance of being vigilant and prepared. This historical context drives continuous investment in research and development to improve responses to potential future pandemics.

“Pandemics, as natural phenomena, present unpredictable and severe threats to global health, reinforcing the necessity for robust preparedness strategies. Governments and health organizations worldwide recognize this, and that responding to outbreaks of virus strains with pandemic potential, such as the currently circulating H5N1 virus, requires immediate and effective action. This includes comprehensive surveillance, testing, monitoring, and vaccination efforts, all of which are pillars of good preparedness and crucial in mitigating the impacts of potential pandemics,” indicated a CSL Seqirus spokesperson.

Zehnder confirmed the global recognition of the influenza threat is the main driver of the surge in investment. “Avian flu is considered a potential future pandemic threat, and which has sporadically crossed species from its original bird host to other animal hosts and humans. While as of today, there is no known case of human-to-human transmission of avian flu, being prepared for a potential next evolution step of this virus is an important part of pandemic preparedness.”

The success of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic has served this investment trend well as it has demonstrated the technology’s potential for creating effective and adaptable vaccines. This success has led to increased confidence and investment in mRNA technology for influenza vaccines. “We are also actively exploring all of our platforms to find new solutions and improvements. This includes self-amplifying mRNA and our other proven technologies, cell-based manufacturing, and our MF59 adjuvant,” said CSL Seqirus’ spokesperson.

What will the fight against influenza look like?

When it comes to influenza, we are dealing with pandemic risks and, very much like they did during COVID-19, players of the biotech industry will have to collaborate.

“Pandemics require a response that transcends national boundaries, making collaboration with governmental health agencies essential for effective preparedness and response. Collaborations with governmental health agencies and public health bodies are integral to our strategic planning at CSL Seqirus. These partnerships reinforce our commitment to public health and pandemic preparedness, enabling us to align our resources and capabilities with national and global health objectives effectively,” explained CSL Seqirus’ spokesperson.

CSL Seqirus also believes we shouldn’t stop at the solutions that have been proven effective. “The current trend of increased investment in influenza virus research and development in established and novel vaccine technologies reflects a proactive approach by governments and non-government organizations to enhance preparedness and increase the global capacity to respond to seasonal influenza, outbreaks, and pandemics. While traditional egg-based methods and more recent cell-based vaccines are pivotal for both seasonal and pandemic preparedness, exploring other technologies such as next-generation mRNA is important to identify potential new approaches,” said the spokesperson.

And Tiba Biotech is a good example of the potential of next-generation RNA technology in influenza. Tiba Biotech’s RNAi-based therapeutics utilize a synthetic, biodegradable nanoparticle platform designed to deliver RNA-based therapies more effectively than traditional lipid nanoparticles. This platform promises higher payload capacity and reduced toxicity, making it a significant advancement in the field of RNA-based treatments. The recent agreement with BARDA is bound to tap into the potential of this technology to serve pandemic preparedness.

COVID-19 has left scars, not all bad. As the CSL Seqirus spokesperson highlighted, there is an ongoing evolution of advanced disease surveillance and collaboration. “Surveillance is critical to identify and monitor the emergence of novel pathogens, such as new or re-emerging avian influenza strains of pandemic potential. This also enables the ongoing build of a library of candidate vaccine viruses and technical work to explore their characteristics and potential for vaccine production.”