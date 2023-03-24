Microbiome therapeutics biotech mbiomics raises €13M

Photo/Shutterstock

mbiomics GmbH, a German microbiome biotech company developing the first generation of effective microbiome-based therapeutics has closed €13 million ($ 15 million) of a series A financing round led by MIG Capital.

High-Tech Gründerfonds and Bayern Kapital joined the funding round together with a pool of private seed investors.

mbiomics uses its proprietary, tailored high-resolution profiling platform and computational techniques to generate precision data on microbiota modulation. The technology provides an improved understanding of the complex interactions between the gut microbiome and the host, allowing mbiomics to design more effective microbial consortia that can be delivered to patients as precision therapies.

mbiomics core technology

mbiomics’ core technology also improves patient selection and monitoring for clinical trials, and thus, creates a competitive edge.

Laura Figulla, co-founder and CEO of mbiomics, said: “This funding will enable us to build our platform, accelerate the identification of our first lead drug candidates, and speed up the research efforts towards clinical validation.”

With the announced closing, mbiomics said it can spearhead the emerging field of synthetic microbial consortia with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of diseases, from cancer to inflammatory bowel diseases.

mbiomics will use the proceeds to embark on strategic partnerships, significantly expand their Munich laboratory facilities and R&D teams in Germany, and potentially increase U.S. activities.

“The microbiome provides a rich source of new therapeutic possibilities that has yet to be fully explored. We aim to harness the power of the microbiome to treat diseases that have been difficult to address with traditional approaches,” said Markus Rinecker, co-founder and CMO of mbiomics.

Johannes B. Woehrstein, co-founder and CTO, added: “Our stellar R&D team achieved a technological proof-of-concept for our analytics platform in record time. With this technology at hand, mbiomics is uniquely positioned to understand microbiome modulation and to design effective microbiome therapies.”