Second dairy cellular agtech incubator program Mylkcubator opens

Pascual, a Spanish manufacturer of dairy products and beverages, has launched Mylkcubator 2.0, the second edition of its global incubation program for cellular agriculture technologies in the dairy industry.

The initiative has been launched from the group’s Corporate Venture unit, Pascual Innoventures, in collaboration with Eatable Adventures, a global foodtech accelerator.

Mylkcubator 2.0 will last six months, from selection of companies to demo day. The goal is to enrol a new cohort of up to five startups or scientific projects, with innovative solutions in the cellular agriculture spectrum for the dairy industry within the following technologies: molecular farming, fermentation based, cell based, and applied technologies.

All the details about the program are available on the official website mylkcubator.com.

Pascual Innoventures has flexible venturing models that build, collaborate and support foodtech startups in their early stages. The incubator will help the selected startups in their business and R&D advancement strategies, preparing them for growth and investment rounds.

Gabriel Pascual, director of Pascual Innoventures, said: “The quality of the startups selected in the first edition has been amazing and shows us that this is, clearly, the way to go. The visibility of these projects as well as the investment rounds that they are receiving is a sign that the industry is prepared for this technological transition.”

José Luis Cabañero, CEO and founder of Eatable Adventures, added: “Mylkcubator has attracted the attention of companies, technology centers and professional investors from all over the world demonstrating that there is a great opportunity in the market to implement scalable technological solutions to future proof the dairy industry.”

Investment in the dairy segment has tripled in 2021, compared with 2020, according to Dealroom data analyzed by Eatable Adventures.

Previous winners

The inaugural event had four winners: De Novo Dairy, from South Africa; 108Labs, based in the U.S.; Real Deal Milk, from Spain; and Zero Cow Factory, located in India.

Eatable Adventures

Eatable Adventures has launched more than 25 corporate programs, and has a deal flow of 2,200 global food-tech startups each year and operations in four continents.

In 2021, Eatable Adventures launched a €50 million ($52.6 million) fund for investing in early-stage food and agriculture tech startups across Europe and Latin America.

Eatable Adventures detects, promotes and invests in what it said are the most disruptive startups that promise a relevant impact on the agri-food value chain, by developing and implementing collaboration models with companies in the food industry, generating innovation opportunities at high speed.