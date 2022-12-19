Ordaōs and Yatiri Bio to tackle AML

Photo/Shutterstock

Ordaōs has announced a joint development agreement to create new therapeutics for two novel targets in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with Yatiri Bio.

Ordaōs is a biotechnology company designing novel mini-proteins to help drug hunters deliver life-saving treatments, and Yatiri Bio is a biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary platform that links patient proteomic and clinical data to context-specific ex-vivo model systems to drive efficient drug development and advance personalized medicines.

Yatiri Bio will utilize its base of global proteomics from AML patient samples and matched model systems to identify two cell surface therapeutic targets for high-risk AML. Ordaōs, using its proprietary Ordaōs Design Engine, will create a panel of in silico de novo protein candidates and will be responsible for in vitro validation of those leads.

Recent advances in machine learning, mass spectrometry, bioinformatics, and ex-vivo model systems have the potential to drive a new era of precision oncology for AML patients and the development of therapeutics specifically for relevant patient subsets.

“We are very excited by this partnership and the potential of providing effective treatment options for AML, an aggressive blood cancer,” said Ziwei Liang, CSO of Ordaōs.

“With Yatiri Bio’s ability to identify drug targets combined with Ordaōs capability in designing and creating mini-proteins, we see great promise in helping to discover therapeutic targets for diseases with unmet needs, like AML.”

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, AML is one of the most lethal blood cancers that takes more than 10,000 lives in the U.S. each year. While there are approved treatments for this disease, there remains an urgent need for new therapeutics. Among adults over the age of 60, only about one in four AML patients survive five years after diagnosis.

Once developed, target leads will be tested in Yatiri Bio’s portfolio of matched and patient-derived cellular models, ProteoModels, informed with clinical proteome data and extensive ex-vivo testing of standard of care (SoC) therapies.

Once the targets are validated, Ordaōs and Yatiri Bio will jointly develop these candidates further for an IND submission.

“By working together with Ordaōs, we have the potential to accelerate the development of a novel therapeutic for patients with AML whose current treatment options are very poor,” said Pilgrim Jackson, CEO of Yatiri Bio.

“Our philosophy is that a global, unbiased evaluation of patient-level data using proteomics and the integration of highly curated metadata results in a far more direct path to producing treatments and identification of the groups for whom these treatments will be most effective. We are thrilled to partner with Ordaōs on this program.”