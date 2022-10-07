Promising results for methamphetamine addiction treatment 

Photo/Shutterstock

Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc., a biotech company targeting drug and alcohol addiction cures and treatments, has announced results from its epigenetic testing.

Data from the mouse models in-lab testing indicates a lead HDAC (histone deacetylases) inhibitor can modulate the behavioral effects of methamphetamine, promoting sustained protection, despite repeated exposure to methamphetamine. If successful, this would be the first medication available for methamphetamine users. No FDA approved treatment for methamphetamine addiction exists.

Alex Federation, lead scientist, said: “Histone deacetylases (HDAC) inhibitors are a focus because they regulate epigenetic changes associated with synaptic plasticity promoting resiliency to methamphetamine, and potentially reversing some of the aberrant behavioral and brain changes occurring during methamphetamine use. These preclinical models support the potential of HDAC inhibitors to promote resiliency to methamphetamine and serve to guide potential clinical positioning of HDAC inhibitors.”

Treatment, not cure

The lead HDAC inhibitor was not effective in alternate models, assessing distinct aspects of the addiction process, thus ACTS does not see this exact epigenetic compound as a cure, but rather a potential treatment to keep people off meth.

Additional studies are being planned.

“Methamphetamine addiction is our initial focus, but we are targeting all drug and alcohol addiction, and we’re already testing another theory using endocannibinoid compounds,” said Jack Levine, CEO.

“We know what a monstrous goal this is, but we are excited to be at the forefront of the journey, as we believe the futures of our children and country depend on it.”