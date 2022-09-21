Quinten Health closes financing round to advance disease modeling platforms

Photo/Shutterstock

A financing round to advance disease modeling platforms and virtual twins in real world has been closed by Quinten Health.

The company that works in real-world data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for precision care, made the announcement today (September 21).

The round is part of the Quinten Group’s €14 million ($13.9 million) growth equity investment from Techlife Capital and MACFS, essentially dedicated to the healthcare activities of the Quinten Group.

Quinten Health masters a combination of analytical techniques, ranging across advanced statistical modeling, patterns recognition and subgroups discovery, real-world data science, or virtual cohort simulations.

Care stimulation platform

The funds will be used to advance the company’s in silico disease and care simulation platform, turning a decade of experience in disease modeling and real-world data analytics into regulatory-grade disease cohort simulators to accelerate, de-risk and maximize the value of pharmaceutical research and development.

The company’s disease models are developed from the global federation of best-in-class real-world and trial data sources.

Content continues below Related Content

Billy Amzal, CEO of Quinten Health, said: “Our disease models leverage from the leading data networks/platforms and combine the best from AI/ML, predictive modeling, and pharmaco-epidemiology. We are building reference ‘virtual twin’ simulators in high priority diseases to accelerate drug development and patient access to the drugs they really need.”

It will announce in the coming months strategic partnerships with big pharma companies and data owners to launch the first disease modeling platforms.

Algorithm development

Grégoire Cayatte and Jacques Rossignol, managing partners of Techlife Capital, said: “We were impressed by Quinten Health’s expertise in AI and ML algorithm development applied to real-life data, which are complex data but increasingly required to generate strategic insights and must-have evidence for all healthcare stakeholders.

“We are delighted to support the development of such intelligent information systems and hereby to foster drug development and medical practices towards delivering the right drug to the right patient at the right time. Techlife is committed to helping this French medtech to grow and become a major global player.”

Maud-Kelly Crapeau is head of digital health investment at MACSF.

Technological innovation

He said: “Quinten technological innovation leads to a better and safer way to drug development and marketing authorization. As an expert in medical risk management and first healthcare professional insurer in France, MACSF is proud to support Quinten’s development with this unique know-how in the real-world data analysis and AI tools, both improving health care sector. “

Content continues below Related Content

Headquartered in Paris, France, the company is a fully owned spin-off from Quinten, the French pioneer in AI and interpretable data science applied to healthcare since 2008. It has a team of 50+ healthcare data scientists and biomedical experts specialized in real-world data analytics and simulations.