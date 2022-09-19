Taiwan-based Anyong Biotechnology first to employ seafood stem-cell freezing

Picture/Shutterstock

Anyong Biotechnology is the first company in its region to use the most advanced freezing technology in Asia, it was announced today (September 19).

The aquatic food processing company based in Taiwan has employed Cells Alive System (CAS) technology from Japan.

Originally a medical-grade technology for freezing stem cells, Anyong says CAS is highly praised for its ability to preserve the freshness of ingredients while maintaining the nutritive value and taste of fresh catch after thawing.

The CAS engine does this by ensuring cell tissues remain intact during the freezing process.

Magnetic fields

It generates a special magnetic field around the fresh food that comprises a mix of pulsed magnetic fields, low-frequency waves, and several other types of weak energy, causing water molecules within to vibrate.

Ice crystals can form while the cell wall and membrane integrity remain unharmed, safeguarding against water loss from the food. Furthermore, this process is done without the addition of additives. Altogether, this secures CAS as a superior freezing technology.

Guo Zhi Hui, chairman of Anyong Biotechnology, said: “Outstanding quality comes from a high-standard processing environment, technology, and food safety management system. CAS technology gives you fish as fresh as if you lived beside a seaport.”

CAS says it enables seafood to be stored for long time periods while preserving freshness in a previously impossible way with the traditional methods of freezing. Making sure to minimize waste, the company says it prevents degradation of quality over long time periods, overcoming the limitations of time and place to expand the possibilities of food. CAS technology was conferred three major innovations awards in Japan.

Despite quick-freezing for over a century, the company says it failed to prevent frozen food quality from deteriorating as the process would destroy cell membranes through the expansion of ice crystal.

Anyong Biotechnology says it is committed to providing Taiwanese frozen aquatic products, health supplements, and additive-free skin care products. The company says it also serves customers in an original equipment manufacture (OEM) capacity for those interested in seafood.

Aquatic food processing

Along with Freshmart, the company operates an aquatic food processing factory in Mituo, Kaohsiung, promising products examined by the in-house food safety center ensuring freshness from farm to table.

Anyong Biotechnology, established by TOPCO Scientific in response to food crises, invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build a safe food supply chain that, the company says, abides by the highest standard in the technology industry.