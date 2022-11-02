VectorBuilder to build gene delivery campus after $57M funding

Blueprint for VectorBuilder Research and Manufacturing Campus. Photo/VectorBuilder

Gene delivery technology company VectorBuilder Inc. has announced the completion of $57 million in funding.

The funding, co-led by Legend Capital, will support the construction of VectorBuilder’s new Gene Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus, and further boost the company’s R&D capabilities and global business presence.

VectorBuilder was established in 2014 to commercialize its novel e-commerce platform that enabled researchers to design and order custom vectors online. Now VectorBuilder has become a provider of gene delivery solutions for both basic research and genetic medicine, and offers a full spectrum of CRO, CDMO and IP out-licensing services.

‘Full throttle’

VectorBuilder operates as a multinational company with branches in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Israel and Australia, and has more than 50,000 customers from over 4,000 organizations in more than 80 countries around the world. VectorBuilder’s CDMO products have entered IND in many countries and received approval from the FDA and other regulatory authorities.

Bruce Lahn, chief scientist at VectorBuilder, said: “The fund will significantly speed up the construction of our 100,000 square meter Gene Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus that was launched in April this year. It will also boost several major R&D projects we have undertaken such as the AAV Superbank initiative. With this funding, we can go full throttle in developing innovative gene delivery technologies that will make research more efficient, and genetic medicine more effective and affordable.”