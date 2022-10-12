Virtual trials growth leads to Cambridge Cognition acquiring eClinicalHealth

Photo/Shutterstock

Cambridge Cognition is looking to accelerate its growth through the acquisition of eClinicalHealth Ltd (eCH).

Cambridge Cognition is an active player in the central nervous system (CNS) market, supplying digital solutions to assess brain health.

eCH is a full-service digital technology provider working on virtual clinical trials for three of the world’s top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies. By integrating eCH’s patient-centric Clinpal platform, Cambridge Cognition said it will be able to offer clients a fully integrated solution covering all trial modules – from recruitment to clinical reporting.

Virtual trials

Virtual clinical trials are increasingly regarded as the future of drug development because they provide the technology to decentralize testing and therefore an opportunity to improve recruitment, retention, trial diversity, trial delays and costs.

Many CNS disorders, such as depression and Alzheimer’s disease, are particularly suited to virtual trials as at-home daily measurements can offer richer information on the progress of the condition. According to GlobalData, over the last two years, there have been more virtual trials for CNS disorders than any other therapeutic area.

Cambridge Cognition also markets several additional virtual clinical trial modules, such as a medication reminder, which have proven to be attractive add-ons to the core outcomes assessments. The eCH acquisition now enables Cambridge Cognition to complete its offering with a patient-centric platform that connects patients, sites and pharmaceutical companies to coordinate and manage all the essential steps in a virtual clinical trial.

‘More competitive’

Matthew Stork, chief executive officer of Cambridge Cognition, said: “The continued rise in virtual trials, and CNS virtual trials in particular, has led us to carefully consider how best to expand our offering quickly to serve this growing market.

“The acquisition of a company with a proven and widely used technology platform, provides Cambridge Cognition the opportunity to capitalize on this market momentum more rapidly than organic development. It both makes us immediately more competitive in the CNS virtual trials space and opens the wider Cambridge Cognition business to their established client base of major pharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations.”