Watch: Atriva Therapeutics at BIO-Europe

Leipzig Messe, Germany. Photo/Labiotech

Atriva Therapeutics’ mission is to develop an antiviral therapy platform against severe respiratory and systemic diseases with a high unmet medical need induced by RNA viruses, e.g., influenza and COVID-19.

Please accept preferences cookies to watch this video.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, making development of viral resistance unlikely, and thereby significantly contributing to pandemic preparedness.

The Atriva lead product zapnometinib (ATR-002) is a first-in-class, host-targeting agent that aims to inhibit viral replication and to favorably modulate the body’s immune response to RNA viruses.

Atriva Therapeutics was founded in 2015 in Germany by a team of scientists in viral research and industry experts and is based in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Martinsried (IZB, near Munich), Germany.

We spoke with founder and CEO, Rainer Lichtenberger at BIO-Europe, in Leipzig, Germany.

Lichtenberger is set to retire in 2023, and his successor has been announced as Christian Pangratz.