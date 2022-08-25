Zelluna Immunotherapy announces investment from Takeda Ventures, Inc.

Picture/Shutterstock

Zelluna Immunotherapy, a company focused on allogenic T-cell Receptor Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells to treat cancer has today (August 25) announced an investment from Takeda Ventures, Inc. (TVI), the strategic arm of Takeda.

TVI investment joins Zelluna’s latest financing round.

The funds will enable the advancement of a lead TCR-NK product through manufacturing to Clinical Trial Application (CTA) and Investigational New Drug Application (IND) readiness while continuing the advancement of Zelluna’s platform with additional programs reaching the preclinical stage.

Zelluna Imunotherapy‘s technology platform

Namir Hassan, CEO at Zelluna, said: “This announcement signifies a pivotal moment in Zelluna’s evolution. The investment by TVI supports our efforts to develop a novel and proprietary TCR-NK technology platform, and reinforces the strength of our science, IP portfolio, and the expertise of the people across the company.

“We believe TVI makes for a highly fitting investment partner given Takeda’s immuno-oncology research focus and ongoing efforts to develop allogenic cell therapies. We are excited that TVI shares our view of the potential of the TCR-NK platform technology and look forward to working together on our pioneering journey.”

TCR-NK products are a novel and proprietary class of allogeneic cell therapies that combine the inherent, pan-cancer killing mechanism, efficiency, and the allogeneic nature of NK cells with the targeting capabilities of TCRs. Arming NK cells with TCRs may unlock the potential to treat a wide range of currently untreatable cancers.

Miles Gerson, senior investment director and partner at Takeda Ventures, Inc. said: “As part of our research and development partnership strategy, we invest in early-stage opportunities that complement Takeda’s pipeline and products.

“Zelluna’s novel approach to TCR based cell therapies aligns with Takeda’s ambition to broaden the impact of immunotherapies by leveraging the power of the innate immune system. We are pleased to support Zelluna as they look to progress their TCR-NK platform toward the clinic.”