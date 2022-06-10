Beyond Biotech – the new Labiotech podcast

Labiotech.eu has just gone global with its coverage, and now we are gearing up for the first Labiotech.eu podcast.

According to Spotify, in 2021 there were 1.2 million podcasts launched. So does the world need another one? We’d like to think the answer is yes!

We are trying to ensure our new podcast, Beyond Biotech, like our site, has a unique voice and is as entertaining as it is interesting and informative. It will run every Friday, starting June 24. You’ll be able to find it on this website, as well as most of the places where you listen to your favorite podcasts, including Spotify and iTunes.

The concept behind the podcast is a relatively simple one: make it enjoyable and have good guests.

The aim is to have three interviews each week in the 10 to 15 minute range, on a variety of topics within biotech. Of course sometimes the interviews may be a bit longer; the last thing we want to do is cut a great guest short, so there may be two guests some weeks.

As biotech is a wide field, we want each podcast episode to appeal to as many people as possible by covering different subjects, although for the most part, the content will be determined by what is in the news.

While we plan on covering what is current, sometimes there may be a theme. We won’t be covering International Sushi Day (unless you have a compelling biotech-related reason – in which case we’re all ears), but we might put a special podcast together for special ‘days’ or ‘weeks’ that have relevance. We may also focus on a region or a country, or a preview or roundup of an event.

Of course, a global audience doesn’t come without challenges. If you’re talking about summer in the northern hemisphere, it’s winter in the south. And someone who may be a household name in one country might not be in another.

It means you have to plan carefully so it’s as understandable, interesting, and relevant to as many people as possible. And that task falls to the Labiotech team hosting and producing the show.

The podcast hosts

Recently appointed editor-in-chief of Labiotech.eu Jim Cornall will be one of the hosts. He brings a wealth of broadcasting and recording experience, which dates back to the days when interviews were recorded on a reel-to-reel machine and editing involved cutting tape with a razor and splicing it back together. Thank goodness for technology.

He will be joined by Labiotech’s Jon Smith, an experienced reporter in the industry with a keen insight into the current trends in biotech. Also contributing to the podcast will be a soon-to-be-announced addition to the Labiotech newsroom.

“My first real role in the media was presenting a variety of radio shows right after I moved to Canada in my 20s,” Cornall said.

That included a syndicated music show that was broadcast on radio stations across North America.

“Today, you just record on a computer, click a button and everyone on the planet has access to it. I hate to sound like a dinosaur but in those days we had to copy the program by playing it and recording onto cassettes, two at a time, which were then mailed to the various radio stations. And the range of the radio station was, at best, 50 miles depending on the weather. It’s great to be able to reach a global audience, and much more efficiently!”

More recently, Cornall has produced hundreds of videos and podcasts for a variety of outlets, and is excited to work on this new podcast project.

“It’s a different subject but the basics are always the same, create an entertaining product and hope regular readers of Labiotech – and others – like what you do and become regular listeners.”

Of course we’re always looking for input, so if you have relevant news to share and would like to be interviewed, we are more than happy to hear from you to see if it’s a good fit.

You can contact us here!