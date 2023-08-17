Introducing Labiotech Newsletter 2.0

The readers have spoken, and we heard you!

Throughout 2022 and the first half of 2023, we’ve been focusing our editorial efforts on a mix of short news pieces and longer reads.

Despite a successful year in terms of readership (we broke the 195,000-reader mark in July!), our recent user survey told us that when it comes to short news, most of you want to read the headlines without necessarily delving into the details.

Covering between 30 and 50 news stories a week is also a drain on our resources and takes energy we could invest in more in-depth coverage of the industry.

But the news is still essential, and what better way to stay on top of it than with a newsletter?

Labiotech’s newsletter transformation: what to expect?

Our goal with this redesign is simple: we aim to make our newsletter a time-saving tool for any biotech professional who wants to keep up with what’s happening in the industry.

So here is what will happen.

Starting this week, the Labiotech newsletter will contain two sections:

The Pick of the Week: a short summary of our best article of the week, sharing the highlights with you if you don’t have time to read further. Links to other worthwhile articles from Labiotech will also follow this section.

The Roundup: a curated list of short news items in bullet point format, giving you a comprehensive overview of what’s happening in the industry. Each item is accompanied by a link if you want to read more.

In addition, the newsletter will return to a once-a-week schedule to keep your inbox clean (no need to thank us!).

With this new format, we’ll also be able to bring you more regular, in-depth articles that dig deeper into the latest biotech trends.

This will include articles such as our recent “How AI is shaping clinical research and trials” or “Gold rush over: what happens to biotech now that venture capital is out of reach?“.

We know you love these exclusive analyses by the number of shares they get on social media, and we plan to give you even more!

So stay tuned, and if you haven’t already, sign up for our newsletter and enjoy all the new perks!