Meet Bárbara, our new sales representative

We’re very excited to welcome Bárbara to our team! She will be working with us to help the biopharma and biotech industries connect and grow.

Let’s take a look at why she decided to join us and her ambitions with Labiotech.

Bárbara Leite, Sales Representative

From Porto, Portugal

Bárbara, to start with, how would you describe yourself in 3 words?

Calm, optimistic and friendly.

What motivated you to work in the life sciences industry?

It is an industry that is always growing and there is always something new to learn. It is incredible to be able to be in contact with some of the greatest companies in the world related to life science.



Why Labiotech? What inspired you to join us?

Labiotech is a growing company and it manages to always stay up to date when it comes to news about the life science industry. Being a part of this team is allowing me to learn and to grow as well and I am very grateful for that.

Did we make a good first impression? 😬

Yes! Everyone on the team has been very nice with me since day one. Every time I needed help with something, everyone was willing to give me a hand.

What are you most excited about as you step into this new role? (or your vision with Labiotech)

I believe Labiotech can make a difference in the online media for the biotech industry and I am excited to be a part of that.

What would be your best advice for a young person who just started his/her career?



My advice would be to look for a job you like and look for a company that has the same principles as you.

Tell us one thing you enjoy doing outside of work.

When I am not working I really enjoy traveling. It can be a two weeks trip or just a weekend getaway. The feeling of discovering a new city and learning about different cultures is incredible. I also enjoy just staying at home with my family and my dog!



If you could have coffee with one great scientist from any time, who would it be?

I would have a coffee with the physicist Marie Curie. She was a pioneer in her research and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, right in the beginning of the 20th century.

Welcome Bárbara! It’s wonderful to get to know you and have you join our team!