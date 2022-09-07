Powerful, organic turmeric produced by controlled fermentation process

Picture/Shutterstock

A controlled fermentation process has been used to produce an organic turmeric – a natural herb known for its health benefits and organoleptic properties.

German pharmaceutical company, Cellavent, has recently entered the fermented botanical space with product, fermentlife Turmeric.

The company says its product is a powerful new organic turmeric that can offer a wide range of health benefits, the antioxidant properties of curcuminoids and organoleptic properties.

Bioactive ingredients

The company says that because of its new controlled fermentation process, it can also produce other bioactive ingredients including postbiotics and paraprobiotics.

The result, Cellavent says, is a new kind of turmeric, with a range of benefits for gut health and superior bioavailability, as well as improved taste, smell and solubility.

Marcus Haag, CEO of Cellavent, said: “When we set out to create fermentlife, our goal wasn’t just to increase bioavailability or curcuminoid content, but to offer the full spectrum of turmeric’s unique bioactive profile. We knew that fermentation was the key to unlocking that potential, but we also knew that getting the process right was crucial.

Just the beginning

“Over the course of two years, we’ve developed a highly controlled fermentation system. This is just the beginning, because we now have technology in place that will allow us to create new and unique fermented products for a healthier world. And because our capabilities are reproducible and scalable, our customers will have opportunities to do the same.”

fermentlife Turmeric is created with three certified Lactobacillus strains, which produce metabolites during the fermentation process. It complements turmeric’s mechanism of action with postbiotics and paraprobiotics (probiotics that confer a benefit despite being inactivated), positively impacting on gut health and general wellness, as well as improving bioactivity. It also contains a range of other bioactive ingredients, including essential oils, saponins and peptides.

Traditional fermentation methods

The company’s fermentlife business unit will combine traditional fermentation methods with advanced technology. In order to create the new range, Cellavent developed a large-scale, highly controlled fermentation process, with the potential to be reproduced for custom developments for the company’s customers.

fermentlife says its turmeric can also enhance the taste, texture and smell of a range of everyday foods, including baked goods, spices, snack and pet food, and is available as a paste.