Watch: Aphaia Pharma interview

Photo/Labiotech

Aphaia Pharma is a Zug, Switzerland, headquartered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Please accept preferences cookies to watch this video.

It harnesses proprietary precision-targeted drug delivery technology to restore endogenous hormone release in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases.

Aphaia’s lead candidate, APH-012, a glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. APH-012 is now being evaluated in a phase 2 trial in the U.S. and Germany for chronic weight management and is preparing to be evaluated in a second phase 2 trial for the improvement of pre-diabetes in individuals with a pathological oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT).

The design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

At Bio-Europe, we had a conversation about Aphaia with Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, the company’s chief scientific officer.