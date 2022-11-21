Agreement boosts mRNA manufacturing in Singapore

Photo/Shutterstock

RVAC Medicines Pte. Ltd., a messenger RNA (mRNA) technology platform company, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have signed a research collaboration agreement to jointly study and develop solutions to build mRNA manufacturing and analytics capabilities in Singapore.

RVAC and A*STAR will set up a joint laboratory based at A*STAR’s Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) to develop a preclinical manufacturing platform, which will facilitate the generation of novel raw materials and potentially clinical-grade assets for the development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics targeting infectious diseases and other conditions with unmet needs.

The collaboration seeks to enable local ecosystem innovators and global manufacturers to access the manufacturing platform to aid in preclinical asset development.

RVAC Medicines

RVAC Medicines develops mRNA-based vaccines targeting infectious diseases such as Covid-19, for which it initiated a first-in-human vaccine clinical trial in September 2022. Additional RVAC pipeline assets in development include vaccines targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Clostridioides difficile (CDI) infections.

Since its founding in June 2021, RVAC Medicines has recruited a team of more than 80 scientists and industry veterans, and has established R&D centers in Boston, U.S., and Shanghai, China.

“Our collaboration with A*STAR brings together innovative research and development experience from some of the world’s leading mRNA researchers,” said Sean Fu, chief executive officer of RVAC.

“We are committed to providing the staff, equipment, and technological expertise, with support from our R&D teams around the world, to this endeavor. Combined with A*STAR’s knowledge and experience, this partnership has the potential to continue the advancement of mRNA as a new class of medicines.”

Ng Huck Hui, assistant chief executive, Biomedical Research Council, A*STAR, said: “Public-private partnerships are key enablers in translating science into impact. A*STAR’s multidisciplinary R&D capabilities in infectious diseases, artificial intelligence, analytics and protein engineering, coupled with RVAC’s expertise, will advance the development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and contribute to better health outcomes for Singapore and beyond.”