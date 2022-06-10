Expansion into Europe for BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, has established a new site for cell therapy innovation on Bayer’s campus in Berlin, Germany.

The move comes as part of the company’s growth strategy.

A multidisciplinary BlueRock team will be set up during 2022 to provide clinical development and operational support for Europe, including chemistry, manufacturing and control. The team will expand as the company’s pipeline of cell therapies for treating patients with neurological, immunological, cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases progresses.

The location in Berlin will give BlueRock access to Bayer’s resources. Through the new site, BlueRock will have presence in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Since the inception of BlueRock in 2016 by Versant Ventures and Bayer AG, the company has grown from a pre-clinical start-up to a clinical-stage company.

BlueRock recently closed enrollment for a Phase I clinical trial for BRT-DA01, its novel cell therapy for treating Parkinson’s disease, and intends to initiate a global non-interventional study for Parkinson’s patients in the second half of 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in advancing our leadership in cell therapies globally. Establishing a presence for BlueRock in Europe offers the opportunity to strengthen our collaboration, with the ultimate goal to deliver cell therapies with transformational potential,” said Stefan Oelrich, member of the board of management at Bayer and president of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals division.

“We look forward to seeing BlueRock thrive and accelerate the growth of the company. Together we will translate pioneering science into tangible therapies for patients.”

Seth Ettenberg, president and CEO of BlueRock Therapeutics, said, “The establishment of a site in Europe is an important milestone in our growth strategy that will enable us to extend the reach of our advancing pipeline of novel cell therapies to patients globally.”

About the BRT-DA01 Phase I trial

The primary objective of the trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of BRT-DA01 transplantation at one-year post-transplant.

The secondary objectives of the trial are to assess the evidence of transplanted cell survival and motor effects at one- and two-years post-transplant, to evaluate continued safety and tolerability at two years, and to assess feasibility of transplantation.