Beyond Biotech podcast 21: CanSinoBIO, HTID, Longevity Science Foundation

This week, we have three interviews, and four guests. We chat with Pierre Corneille VP of the HTFC, which is responsible for HealthTech Innovation Days; Sergey Jakimov, co-founder and managing partner of LongeVC and the Longevity Science Foundation’s CEO Lisa Ireland; and Pierre Morgon, executive vice president of CanSinoBIO.

We also have our weekly contribution from global commercial real estate services company JLL, with Travis McCready.

HealthTech Innovation Days brings European healthtech ecosystem together

The 4th edition of HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID), organized by HealthTech For Care, took place recently in Paris, France.

The two-day event had the objective of finding financing and encouraging new industrial partnerships to accelerate the development and market access of new products and treatments for all patients.

Around 1,600 formal and informal face-to-face and virtual meetings were organized this year, alongside 19 round table discussions. The event brought together more than 165 European health technology companies, 15 pharmaceutical and industrial companies and more than 300 international investors. 86 international experts gathered and animated 19 round tables.

CanSinoBIO presents data on inhaled COVID vaccine

CanSino Biologics Inc. presented clinical trial data for the recombinant COVID-19 vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector) for inhalation (with the trade name Convidecia Air) at World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe recently in Barcelona, Spain.

Jean-Denis Shu, vice president for medical affairs of CanSino Biologics showed Convidecia Air induces a strong and lasting immune response, with greater immunogenicity against the Omicron variant than recombinant protein or inactivated vaccines.

International nonprofit Longevity Science Foundation expands to U.S. with new CEO

The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF), a global nonprofit organization providing research funding to establish a longer and healthier human lifespan, has recently expanded by launching operations in the U.S. and appointing a new president & CEO, Lisa E. Ireland.

A group of physicians, investors, and other stakeholders founded the Longevity Science Foundation in 2021 to convene biotech founders, physicians, and research institutions in pursuit of lengthening the healthy human lifespan. The Foundation uses a blockchain-based voting platform to distribute grant funding to projects advancing longevity science, focusing on therapeutics, artificial intelligence, personalized medicine and predictive diagnostics.