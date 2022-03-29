BIO-Europe Spring 2022: The Highlights

BIO-Europe Spring is one of Europe’s biggest biotech partnering events with discussion topics ranging from platform technologies and manufacturing to biotech investments. Here are some of the key take-home reports from the proceedings, published as they happen.

BIO-Europe Spring 2022 is in full swing this week with a long lineup of online topic discussions. Labiotech.eu has teamed up with its parent company, the cloud partnering platform Inova, to deliver the top insights from the sessions.

Reports on a wide range of BIO-Europe Spring events will be added regularly, so keep an eye on this page for the latest.

Table of contents

Partnering for successful innovation

Author: Dylan Kissane

Date: 28 March 2022

The beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 kicked off a period where biotech valuations skyrocketed, the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) exploded, and capital flowed into biopharma like never before. The biotech public market has now entered a ‘bear’ phase, where the stock prices of many biotech companies are highly volatile. This development leaves life sciences innovators wondering which way to turn.

In the opening keynote session of BIO-Europe Spring 2022, James Sabry, Global Head of Pharma Partnering at Roche, and Nigel Sheail, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development & Licensing at Novartis, made a determined pitch for innovative biotechs to collaborate with big pharma firms.

Sabry and Sheail said that big pharma companies continue to offer biotechs unmatched advantages in a shifting space. Beyond the obvious cash injection into biotech partners – the “least interesting thing we offer” according to Sheail – top pharma firms also bring a global presence, manufacturing capacity, quality assurance, clinical trial expertise, and cutting-edge technology platforms.

The pair explained the importance of building relationships long before seeking collaboration. Top pharma players are investing in new digital tools, including machine learning, to better position themselves as partners of choice. Having already improved productivity and efficiency during the Covid-19 lockdowns, pharmaceutical companies now stand prepared to return to in-person partnering with renewed vigor and deep pockets.

Dealmaking: on trend licensing, off trend M&A, and what’s coming next

Author: Freya Damrell

Date: 28 March 2022

The biopharma market is sending mixed signals to investors and dealmakers alike. Even as biotech IPOs are down 50% since 2021, recent weeks have seen multiple biotechs such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals and argenx collectively raising more than €1B ($1.1B). Despite economic and geopolitical turmoil, large pharma companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Ipsen, and MSD remain committed to paying well for the best science.

Pharmaceutical firms are willing to fund excellent science and dissociate the value of a biotech’s drug program from the company’s monetary value, both during the good and bad times. Even if a biotech company ultimately aims for an exit via a merger and acquisition (M&A) deal, the biotech shouldn’t be focused on an acquisition right away. Instead, it can be better to grow relationships in the industry to find the best deal in the long run.

Pharma companies remain keen on making deals wherever good science is found and dealmakers today are geographically agnostic. While new founders and less-well known labs might have to work harder to gain attention than a Harvard professor with a record of spinouts, cutting-edge research and innovative technologies will always find buyers.

How digital health technologies can support systemic change in healthcare

Author: Rahul Ramakrishnan

Date: 28 March 2022

Digital health technologies and the datasets they generate are reshaping healthcare experience, notably by transforming patient interactions with physicians and drug developers.

The growing collection of public health data through digital apps and smart devices has the potential to improve preventive medicine. While the data is becoming increasingly abundant, healthcare professionals must still convert it into actionable insights for the patients to follow.

Health data is also considered essential in the drug innovation process but its practical utility varies by region and company. In some cases, the data is trapped in silos, and it remains complicated to extract the true value of the information, hampering commercialization efforts. In other cases, companies are leveraging incentives for patients to share more data, which could increase the amount of useful healthcare information available.

With an estimated 30% of the world’s data already coming from healthcare, there is good reason to expect biopharma companies to invest in health data science in the years ahead.