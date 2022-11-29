BioPharma Dynamics expands to provide more solutions for cell and gene therapy industry

BioPharma Dynamics have expanded their portfolio for the cell and gene therapy market to offer a range of chemically defined T-Cell media, DMSO-free cryopreservation solutions, and recombinant growth factors.

Suitable for cell therapy applications at any stage, the portfolio of cell media products include immune cell media, stem cell media, and cell cryopreservation solutions. Supporting applications which require the expansion or differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells and mesenchymal stromal cells, or expansion or cultivation of T-Cells.



With a strong focus of providing complete solutions to customers, BioPharma Dynamics already offer extensive complimentary products to this media range through cell culture processing and storage solutions. Including bottles, sampling systems and specialized cell culture processing bags which are gas permeable and can be custom manufactured in any shape or size to suit the exact application needs.



Whilst in applications where safe freezing of biologics is required, the advanced cryopreservation solutions can be matched with a range of cryopreservation bags and overwraps to preserve cells without compromising functionality.



The ability to be able to choose the correct product for a specific step in cell processing is important to end users, providing flexibility whilst ensuring sterility, BioPharma Dynamics have a variety of solutions available that can be further customized to suit each application.



With an established relationship in supplying to the UK’s growing cell and gene therapy industry, the Salford-based life sciences company endeavors to further their offering to the cell and gene therapy space as it continues to grow at an exponential rate.



Joe Brennan, managing director of BioPharma Dynamics, said: “Since founding the business in 2008, along with meeting the immediate needs of our customers, we have always been looking ahead to see what might be needed in the future.

“Our focus on the UK cell and gene therapy market has been a part of that, through looking forward for the past 5-6 years and building a portfolio of products to fit customer needs. The introduction of cell media to our offering builds on this and reinforces our commitment to meeting the requirements of the UK Life Sciences market.”



